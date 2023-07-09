KKD CONTINUOUSLY SCRUTINIZES, MONITORS ISSUES RELATED TO 3R – FAHMI

The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) continuously scrutinizes and monitors issues related to 3R - religion, royalty and race - that is uploaded or featured on social media platforms.

Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil said scrutineering and monitoring issues related to 3R is done through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“KKD and MCMC scrutinize and keep track of 3R issues that are raised,” he told reporters after visiting the internet facilities and services at the Selangor campus of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) in Dengkil, here today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency