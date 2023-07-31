KING, QUEEN GRACE PESTA KUANTAN 188

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the ‘Pesta Kuantan 188’ festival at the iconic tower here tonight.

Their Majesties were greeted by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah and other members of the royal family.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other state leaders, Infiniti Indah Group president and chief executive officer Datuk Omar Naresh Mohan and Kuantan 188 managing director Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad.

The ceremony was also enlivened with a cake-cutting event in conjunction with Their Majesties' birthdays which fall on July 30 and Aug 5 respectively.

It also featured a martial arts display and singing performances by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Cakra Khan, Man Bai, Ameng Spring, Aizat Amdan, Aishah Retno, Santesh and comedian Harith Iskander.

The Pesta Kuantan 188 festival which took place over three days beginning Saturday (July 29) also featured the Royal Pahang Dragon Boat Race, talent and cultural performances, fun run, and sales booths.

