Latest News

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre บรรลุเป้าหมายทางการแพทย์ด้วยการปลูกถ่ายตับของผู้บริจาคที่ยังมีชีวิตด้วยหุ่นยนต์เต็มรูปแบบรายแรกของโลก

ริยาด ซาอุดีอาระเบีย, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ทีม the Organ Transplant Center of Excellence (OTCoE) ที่ King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) ประสบความสำเร็จครั้งประวัติศาสตร์ในการดำเนินการการปลูกถ่ายตับโดยผู้บริจาคที่ยังมีชีวิตด้วยการใช้หุ่นยนต์เต็มรูปแบบตัวแรกของโลกในราชอาณาจักรซาอุดิอาระเบีย ซึ่งเป็นความเคลื่อนไหวที่เสริมความแข็งแกร่งให้ KFSH&RC เป็นผู้นำระดับโลกด้านการผ่าตัดปลูกถ่ายตับแบบบุกรุกน้อยที่สุ

แนวทางบุกเบิกของ KFSH&RC ใช้เทคโนโลยีหุ่นยนต์ล้ำสมัยเพื่อดำเนินการผ่าตัดทั้งผู้บริจาคและผู้รับด้วยความแม่นยำและมีการบุกรุกน้อยที่สุดโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้วิธีแบบผสมผสาน ในขณะที่ศูนย์อื่น ๆ เสนอการปลูกถ่ายตับโดยใช้เทคนิคแบบผสมผสาน แต่ KFSH&RC เป็นเพียงศูนย์เดียวที่สามารถผ่าตัดปลูกถ่ายตับจากผู้บริจาคที่ยังมีชีวิตด้วยหุ่นยนต์เต็มรูปแบบได้สำเร็จ

ความสำเร็จนี้แสดงให้เห็นถึงการก้าวกระโดดครั้งสำคัญในประวัติศาสตร์ของการปลูกถ่าย ซึ่งเป็นข้อพิสูจน์ถึงความมุ่งมั่นของศูนย์ต่อแนวทางปฏิบัติขั้นสูงที่ช่วยยกระดับผลลัพธ์ด้านการดูแลสุขภาพ การปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ของผู้ป่วย และการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการดำเนินงานของโรงพยาบาล นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยลดความเสี่ยงของภาวะแทรกซ้อน ลดระยะเวลาพักฟื้น และลดระยะเวลาที่ต้องพักรักษาตัวในโรงพยาบาลอีกด้วย

KFSH&RC กำลังจัดแสดงนวัตกรรมล่าสุดในฟอรัมในฐานะพันธมิตรเชิงกลยุทธ์ด้านสุขภาพที่งาน Global Health Exhibition ซึ่งจัดขึ้นในกรุงริยาด ตั้งแต่วันที่ 29 ตุลาคม ถึง 31 ตุลาคม ผู้เข้าร่วมจะได้รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับความเชี่ยวชาญของ OTCoE ในการใช้เทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัยเพื่อขยายความเป็นไปได้ด้านการดูแลสุขภาพ

KFSH&RC ได้สร้างสถิติความสำเร็จในการปลูกถ่ายไตที่ทำร่วมกันสองฝ่าย ซึ่งเป็นแนวทางทางการแพทย์ที่อำนวยความสะดวกในการปลูกถ่ายไตระหว่างผู้บริจาคสองรายจากครอบครัวที่แตกต่างกันไปพร้อม ๆ กัน ในปี 2565 โครงการนี้ประสบความสำเร็จอย่างยิ่งใหญ่ด้วยการปลูกถ่ายอวัยวะที่ทำร่วมกันสองฝ่าย 91 ครั้ง ซึ่งเหนือกว่าโครงการอื่น ๆ ในระดับนานาชาติ

OTCoE ของ KFSH&RC เป็นผู้บุกเบิกในราชอาณาจักร โดยถือเป็นสถานที่ที่ทันสมัยและครอบคลุมที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งสำหรับการปลูกถ่ายอวัยวะหลายอวัยวะในตะวันออกกลาง บริการขององค์กรนั้นครอบคลุมการปลูกถ่ายไต ตับ ปอด ตับอ่อน และลำไส้ ซึ่งเรียกรวมกันว่าการปลูกถ่ายอวัยวะที่ไม่มีโพรง (solid organ)

KFSH&RC มีชื่อเสียงระดับโลกในด้านผลงานที่โดดเด่นในด้านการดูแลสุขภาพเฉพาะทาง ความมุ่งมั่นในการสร้างสรรค์นวัตกรรม และการอุทิศตนเพื่อการวิจัยและการศึกษาทางการแพทย์ขั้นสูง นอกจากนี้ KFSH&RC ยังมุ่งมั่นในการพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีทางการแพทย์และยกระดับมาตรฐานการดูแลสุขภาพทั่วโลกด้วยการร่วมมือกับสถาบันที่มีความสำคัญในระดับท้องถิ่น ระดับภูมิภาค และระดับนานาชาติ องค์กรมีความมุ่งมั่นที่จะให้บริการทางคลินิก การวิจัย และการศึกษาระดับโลก

ข้อมูลติดต่อ:
kfshrc@mcsaatchi.com

สามารถรับชมรูปภาพประกอบของการแถลงนี้ได้ที่:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/888a9b0a-3cd2-4186-ab5e-b44eb8f0d9cb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/250c97ba-0d78-4a24-83a5-73e063b3366b

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8968625

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2023 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.