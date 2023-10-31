ริยาด ซาอุดีอาระเบีย, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ทีม the Organ Transplant Center of Excellence (OTCoE) ที่ King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) ประสบความสำเร็จครั้งประวัติศาสตร์ในการดำเนินการการปลูกถ่ายตับโดยผู้บริจาคที่ยังมีชีวิตด้วยการใช้หุ่นยนต์เต็มรูปแบบตัวแรกของโลกในราชอาณาจักรซาอุดิอาระเบีย ซึ่งเป็นความเคลื่อนไหวที่เสริมความแข็งแกร่งให้ KFSH&RC เป็นผู้นำระดับโลกด้านการผ่าตัดปลูกถ่ายตับแบบบุกรุกน้อยที่สุด
The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.