Kennon Road, 3 others closed due to soil erosion, floods

Manila: Four national roads, including Kennon Road in Baguio City, are impassable either due to floods or soil erosion caused by the combined effects of the tropical storms and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported Wednesday.

Citing a report from the DPWH Bureau of Maintenance, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said as of 6 a.m., the roads affected are in Ifugao, Benguet, Isabela, and Antique.

He said a portion of Kennon Road, at K0223+020, Sitio Camp 2 Barangay Twin Peaks, Tuba, Benguet has been closed due to a road slip.

The Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road in Ap-Apid, Tinoc, Ifugao, was also closed due to soil collapse.

In Isabela, the Cabagan-Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge connecting Casibarag Norte, Cabagan and Mozzozin, Sta. Maria is currently impassable to all types of vehicles due to high water elevation.

Three sections of Iloilo-Antique Road were also closed in Barangay Igbucagay and Maalan, Hamtic, Antique due to collapsed slope protec

tion, road slip, and sinking/pavement depression.

Motorists only have limited access along Mountain Province Boundary-Calanan-Pinukpuk-Abbut Road which is currently passable to light vehicles only due to sinking/settlement of the roadway.

Warning signs are installed along the affected road sections. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency