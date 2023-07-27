KEMBARA MERDEKA CONVOY TRAVELS OVER 523 KM IN PAHANG

The Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) convoy will be travelling across more than 523 kilometres (km) through seven districts in Pahang while flying the Jalur Gemilang as a symbolic expression of patriotic spirit.

Pahang Information Department acting director Mazli Hamdan said the convoy accompanied by various government agencies, started yesterday in Kuantan before travelling to Maran and Jerantut and continues to Temerloh, Bera and Pekan districts today.

“We are travelling the longest distance today at 274 km...the convoy starts in Jerantut and then moves to Temerloh and Bera before ending in Pekan this afternoon. The convoy will travel to Rompin, tomorrow,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the launch of the district-level KMJG 2023 and Kibar Jalur Gemilang campaign in Temerloh which was officiated by Jenderak assemblyman Datuk Rodzuan Zaaba.

Mazli who is also the head of the convoy said that more than 10 vehicles were involved in the KMJG including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), the Road Transport Department (JPJ), the Information Department as well as the BMW K1600 Riders Malaysia.

After Pahang, he said KMJG will continue to Johor with the handover of the Jalur Gemilang in Mersing, tomorrow.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency