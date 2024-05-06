SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: Farmers, fisherfolk and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Antique found an additional market with the 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo,' thus boosting their income. Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) Agri-business and Marketing coordinator Betty Baldevia said on Monday that the successful holding of the Kadiwa for the first time this year on April 28 to May 1 enticed the sector to produce more agri-fishery products. 'The 37 farmers, fisherfolk, as well as the MSMEs that participated in the Kadiwa ng Pangulo were able to generate PHP245,709 cash sales that they are now inspired to produce more,' she said in an interview. Kadiwa formed part of the events during the Labor Day celebration in Antique and the Tiringbanay (Coming Together) municipal festival of San Jose de Buenavista. Baldevia said the next Kadiwa is June 10 to 14 at the capitol ground in this capital town. 'The Kadiwa ng Pangulo will be held monthly until December,' she said. Irele Mahimpit, one of the exhibit ors last week, said she will join the monthly Kadiwa for added income. She sells coated peanut and cashew nuts they produce from their farm and baskets and other bamboo products of the community folks in San Remigio town. 'We need to have an extra income for our family,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency