Junior Altas earn twice-to-beat semis incentive

MANILA: Perpetual Help demolished San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 111-80, to get the No. 1 spot and the twice-to-beat Final Four incentive in the NCAA Season 99 junior basketball at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Sunday. Jan Pagulayan sank four three-pointers to finish with 25 points and lead the Junior Altas to their eighth win in nine outings. He also grabbed four rebounds and made three assists. Amiel Acido chipped in 23 points, 20 rebounds and five assists, while Jhames Saep had 16 points and two blocks for Perpetual, which trailed 20-30 in the first half and 43-48 at halftime. Acido's double-double performance boosted his bid for the Most Valuable Player award and possibly, another Defensive Player of the Year plum. Mark Gojo Cruz contributed 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal, while Aries Borja also scored 11 points to go with three rebounds and one block. Jhun Peñaverde led San Sebastian with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals, followed by Ruvic Danag, who had 19 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. San Sebastian may face Perpetual anew in Final Four after it slid to No. 4 with a 6-3 record. Defending champion Letran and Mapua, sporting identical 6-2 cards, were playing their final elimination round games at press time. Meanwhile, Emilio Aguinaldo College defeated Jose Rizal University, 63-47, to end its campaign at 4-5. JRU closed out its season at 3-6. Source: Philippines News Agency