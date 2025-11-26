JRU Completes NCAA Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals Cast with Victory Over EAC

San juan: Jose Rizal University escaped with an 80-76 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College Tuesday night to complete the quarterfinals cast in the NCAA Season 101 men’s basketball tournament at the San Juan Arena. The Heavy Bombers will meet the University of Perpetual Help Altas at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Justin Lozano and Allen Laurenaria scored back-to-back baskets to give JRU a 78-73 lead with 44 seconds remaining. Brianne Angeles moved EAC to within 76-78, seven seconds to go, before Harry Herrera made two free throws to seal the win.

Lozano led JRU with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal. Jay Garupil and Shawn Kenneth Argente chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively. Nico Quinal scored 16 points for the Generals, who ended the season with a 4-10 record. EJ Castillo added 14 points, while Wilmar Oftana had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The other quarterfinalists are Arellano University, Mapua University, Letran, College of Saint Benilde, San Beda University, and Lyceum University of the Philippines.