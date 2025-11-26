Chiz Lauds Palace’s Evidence-Based Stance in Flood Control Probe

Manila: Senator Francis Escudero on Tuesday evening commended the Marcos administration for adhering to an evidence-driven approach in uncovering irregularities in flood-control projects. During the plenary deliberations on the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) 2026 budget, Escudero said the Executive – as relayed by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon – opted to ‘follow the evidence’ even when it pointed to individuals with close political ties to the President.

According to Philippines News Agency, Escudero said the decision to proceed despite political sensitivities reinforces accountability and helps prevent attempts to mislead the public. The Ombudsman earlier filed corruption and malversation cases before the Sandiganbayan against former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, former DPWH Undersecretary Wilfredo Bernardo, former Bulacan 1st District Engineer Henry Alcantara, Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez, and Sunwest Corporation officials.

In the interpellation, Dizon told senators that the Ombudsman cases stemmed from DPWH and Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) findings involving Sunwest and Hi-Tone projects from 2016 to 2025. He confirmed that the Mindoro flood-control projects were among the first referred for prosecution, following inspection and documentary verification.

The ICI also submitted documents to the Ombudsman on the possible administrative or criminal liability of former House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and other laws. Escudero said the administration’s decision to move forward – despite its potential implications on the President’s cousin – demonstrates a firm commitment to good governance.

‘Alam kong hindi naging madali ang desisyong ito para kay Pangulong Marcos nang malaman niya na posibleng sangkot ang kaniyang pinsan. Binabati ko ang kaniyang sigasig na panagutin ang mga tunay at dapat managot, at ang pagtutol niya sa anumang dibersyon (I know this was not an easy decision for President Marcos when he learned that his cousin might be involved. I commend his determination to hold accountable those who are truly responsible, and his resistance to any diversion),’ he said.

During the session, Dizon confirmed that the President issued clear instructions: follow the evidence regardless of who is involved and submit all findings to the Ombudsman without hesitation.