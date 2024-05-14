ISKANDAR PUTERI, The elevated Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system planned for Johor Bahru will have 32 stations with a total distance of over 50 kilometres (km). Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the cost for the public transport project is estimated to be nearly RM7 billion. 'We chose the elevated ART system as it can be completed faster than the Light Rail Transit (LRT). We want it to be operational with the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) scheduled to begin in January 2027. 'The ART will have three lines, the 14.78 km Iskandar Puteri line, the Skudai line (18.8 km) and the Tebrau line (14 km). A study is currently being conducted and is expected to be completed in August this year and will be presented to the Cabinet,' he told reporters outside the Johor legislative assembly building in Kota Iskandar here today. He also said that the QR code system will be used for Immigration clearance at the Customs, Immigratio n and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) at Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex mid next month, with the first phase involving factory bus passengers before being expanded in stages for all category of travellers, with full implementation at the end of this year. 'An estimated 5,000 passengers on 120 factory buses during each peak period will be involved in the first phase at both CIQs. For public travellers, including those with personal vehicles, the QR code will be used in groups. 'Passports are still required to be carried but need not be shown, it's enough to show the QR code,' he said, adding that they were optimistic that the system would smoothen the flow of travellers at both entry points between Malaysia and Singapore. Source: BERNAMA News Agency