Johan Lindeberg Now to Be Known as JAY3LLE

In the next phase of his career, the creative director, brand builder, designer and photographer is now to be known only as JAY3LLE in all matters of professional output.

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johan Lindeberg, known for his work at Diesel and for founding the brands J.Lindeberg and BLK DNM, is now to be known as JAY3LLE (pronounced jay-elle). With this change, he reclaims his name and the ability to use it in his work.

“It has been complicated to use my personal name in my creative work when my name is on a brand I’m no longer involved with,” says JAY3LLE. “I have found a new freedom in JAY3LLE: a new name and the beginning of a new chapter of my career.”

JAY3LLE will create not only his own direct expression in physical and digital elements, but also through collaborations and as a creative consultant.

“As JAY3LLE, I can express myself in my own work, as well as a creative design studio and a progressive platform, where we can continue to create innovative energy and inspire people,” says JAY3LLE.

ABOUT JAY3LLE

Johan Lindeberg, as he has been known professionally to this point, has a vast background as a visionary brand builder. In the 90s, he led the team that created the iconic Diesel successful living campaign and was also responsible to conceptualize the Diesel lifestyle. He also launched Diesel in the U.S. After the success of Diesel, Lindeberg left the brand and launched his namesake brand J. Lindeberg. The brand was among the first to combine fashion and sports; the combination of skinny tailoring parallelled with a complete paradigm shift in golf fashion. In 2007, Lindeberg walked out of a board meeting and stood up for his creative vision when investors wanted to take the brand in a direction he disagreed with. From there, Lindeberg worked as stylist for Justin Timberlake and supported him in creating the brand William Rast. After that, Lindeberg created the brand BLK DNM which became a successful movement from NYC. He then decided to focus on photography and left the brand to go back as a creative consultant for J. Lindeberg, where he, during 2016-2017, repositioned the brand with new energy after the brand had been going from a progressive positioning to a more conservative brand. In 2019, he drove a repositioning of BLK DNM from Stockholm. Lindeberg has also worked as a consultant for Pernod Ricard to support new creative energy in Martell, Glenlivet and Avion tequila. He has also been Creative Director during the launch of Absolut Elyx.

