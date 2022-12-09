CNH Industrial presents first electric tractor prototype with autonomous features

Electric Power Front View

Zero emissions farming solution enhances value and delivers next step in the Company’s innovation plan

London, December 9, 2022

CNH Industrial revealed the New Holland T4 Electric Power – the industry’s first all-electric light utility tractor prototype with autonomous features – at its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

A concentrated effort between our team of experts in the USA (Burr Ridge, Detroit) and Italy (Modena) was able to halve this prototype’s development time thanks to collaboration with our strategic partner Monarch Tractor – an electrified Ag innovator based in California, USA. Our expertise and resources, in conjunction with Monarch’s disruptive technology, made this world-first result possible.

This product milestone is the latest development in our strategic plan for electrification. The prototype presented is branded New Holland Agriculture, while the commercial model will also extend to our Case IH Brand. It follows the launch of the multi award-winning e-Source power pack – an external generator for electric farm implements.

“The T4 Electric Power is the ideal solution for lower horsepower operations. It is suited to mixed farm, livestock, municipality, orchard and specialty applications. We know our customers are eager to adopt this type of product, so it makes perfect sense for us to continue our Ag electrification journey with this platform,” explains Marc Kermisch, Chief Digital & Information Officer, CNH Industrial.

The finer details: Power/ Performance / Precision

This First-Generation Battery Electric Light Vehicle belongs to the utility tractor segment. Commercial production is expected to begin at the end of 2023 with a broader product offering to follow.

Power

E-Motor peak: Up to 120hp – Max Torque: Up to 440Nm

4-wheel drive: Yes – Max Speed: 40 kph – Zero Emissions: Always

Depending on the mission profile, the tractor’s battery pack delivers up to a full day of operation. It takes just one hour to reach 100% power when using commercially available fast charging systems. The tractor’s electrical outlets support daily farm tasks such as welding and drilling. It doubles as a backup power generator for daily or emergency needs. And it provides energy for electric implements. Traditional mechanical, hydraulic and Power Take Off implements can also be used.

Performance

In testing, the T4 Electric Power showed exceptional performance compared to a conventional diesel tractor. Its superb responsiveness makes it more aggressive, efficient and provides greater traction control. Smoother shuttling and gear shifts make it even more of a pleasure to drive. It also reduces operating costs by up to 90% for our customers, thanks to eliminating diesel fuel costs and associated maintenance fees.

And it’s quiet. Noise is reduced by up to 90% and vibration is also substantially dampened. This respects stringent municipal noise regulations, allows for nighttime operation, and improves livestock wellbeing, especially when working inside covered areas such as barns.

Precision

What makes this tractor a world first are its autonomous features and automated capabilities. Together these technologies provide leading solutions that support operators of all skill levels.

The T4 Electric Power’s roof houses sensors, cameras and control units which enable its advanced autonomous and automated features. Farmers can remotely activate the tractor via a smartphone app. Shadow Follow Me mode lets operators sync machines to work together. A 360-degree perception system detects and avoids obstacles. Telematics and auto guidance keep all functions in check for operators. Fleet Management lets the farm manager assign tasks to each piece of equipment. Implement recognition ensures the tractor seamlessly links up with the required attachment. And offboard digital services let farmers run the tractor from anywhere, at any time, while monitoring its performance and battery level.

CNH Industrial’s global Design Team have styled our alternative power portfolio. The T4 Electric Power on display features the New Holland Clean Blue color – also present on the new T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) launched at Tech Day. Their illuminated leaf emblem and signature taillights mark a clear distinction from the aesthetics of conventional diesel tractors.

The T4 Electric Power joins the New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG and T6 Methane Power tractors for an alternative source portfolio that further demonstrates CNH Industrial’s commitment to sustainably advancing agriculture for the world’s farmers.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

