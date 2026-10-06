Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow™ Agents Debut for Commercial Aviation, Centered on Operating Intelligence and Adoption Flexibility

Platform adheres to five key aviation-centric principles with hundreds of agents planned across commercial, business and military aviation segments

Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow

PARIS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jeppesen ForeFlight today unveiled the first of hundreds of planned agents for Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow , its Aviation Operating Intelligence platform. Customers can bring or build their own agents on the platform, use Jeppesen ForeFlight’s agents, third-party tools, or combine them. All agents run on a unique, aviation-centric context layer, with customer data and knowledge remaining sovereign, governance grounded in the industry’s Safety Management System framework, and the ability to set the level of automation while keeping humans at the center of decision-making.

The company introduced Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow as its agentic AI strategy in July. The platform adheres to five key aviation-centric principles with customer choice and control as the platform’s foundation. Operators decide the pace of adoption, the level of automation and whether to run their own agents, third-party tools or Jeppesen ForeFlight’s agents, or any combination of the three. Every option reasons over the same certified aviation data and each operator’s own rules. The company showcased several agents during its annual commercial aviation users conference, and has hundreds more, each designed to grow revenue, reduce costs and better protect an airline’s most valuable assets.

“Our industry is unique in terms of the safety, efficiency, comfort and global regulations required to fly passengers and cargo. Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow is an aviation-grade platform that every operator can adopt at their own pace and level of automation and with their own mix of agents or ours,” said Brad Surak, CEO, Jeppesen ForeFlight. “Every recovery option, weighed and recommended in seconds, with the reasoning attached for trusted decision-making. That is what operators have told us they need most.”

Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow reasons through operational cause and effect rather than general pattern matching. The platform is built on more than 90 years of aviation expertise and informed by insights from more than 60 million flights that rely on the company’s products each year. Every recommendation an agent produces in the platform carries the facts, sources and reasoning behind it, so operators can review a decision rather than take it on faith, and a person stays accountable for the decision.

The first Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow agents target three of the largest sources of operational friction in commercial aviation:

Trip Trading helps the hundreds of thousands of crew members who trade trips every year get a faster, fairer outcome, improving quality of life on the line and helping airlines cut the unplanned absences and premium pay that follow when a trade is too hard to make.

helps the hundreds of thousands of crew members who trade trips every year get a faster, fairer outcome, improving quality of life on the line and helping airlines cut the unplanned absences and premium pay that follow when a trade is too hard to make. Target Mastery changes how pairings and rosters get built. Planners set the business outcome they want, cost, fatigue, robustness, connection buffer, reserve coverage, and Target Mastery translates that target directly into a plan, instead of forcing planners to tune parameters by trial and error.

changes how pairings and rosters get built. Planners set the business outcome they want, cost, fatigue, robustness, connection buffer, reserve coverage, and Target Mastery translates that target directly into a plan, instead of forcing planners to tune parameters by trial and error. Augmented Ops Control is Jeppesen ForeFlight’s first step into one of aviation’s hardest AI problems, disruption management, giving operations controllers a tangible, practical tool: every recovery option, evaluated and ranked, with the reasoning attached, while the cheapest options are still on the table.

Additional agents for the business and military aviation segments will also debut soon, part of Jeppesen ForeFlight’s plan to rapidly expand Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow across every market it serves. The company has already begun seeking commercial aviation partners for its co-development phase ahead of a broader rollout early next year.

Unlike other aviation industry approaches, Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow agents deliver on five critically important principles:

Reason in Context – Trusted workflows that fully grasp how the aviation industry operates, not just what tended to happen last time.

– Trusted workflows that fully grasp how the aviation industry operates, not just what tended to happen last time. Reason from Certified Inputs – Provenanced intelligence, with every outcome carrying the regulatory authority and certified accuracy of Jeppesen ForeFlight’s longstanding aviation data foundation.

– Provenanced intelligence, with every outcome carrying the regulatory authority and certified accuracy of Jeppesen ForeFlight’s longstanding aviation data foundation. Carry a Visible Why-Trail – Every recommendation reveals the underlying causal logic, from specific inputs and operational constraints through evaluated alternatives and associated uncertainty.

– Every recommendation reveals the underlying causal logic, from specific inputs and operational constraints through evaluated alternatives and associated uncertainty. Operate Inside the Safety Management System (SMS) – Applies the safety framework aviation already runs on.

– Applies the safety framework aviation already runs on. Human-Centered Judgment – AI handles the volume. Customers select how much automation they need, with an assurance that humans remain in control of decision-making.

Operators interested in joining the co-development phase can learn more at ai.jeppesenforeflight.com.

About Jeppesen ForeFlight

Jeppesen ForeFlight provides the data, software, and insights that power every segment of aviation. Pilots, operators, and flight crews trust us to plan, navigate, monitor, and optimize more than 60 million commercial, military, business, and general aviation flights each year. Our platforms support crew, fleet, and flight planning; network and operations management; and flight deck solutions. Our navigation data remains the global standard. From inventing paper charts a century ago to leading today’s AI-enabled era, we deliver deep domain expertise with unmatched insights as the platform for the aviation industry.

Media Contact: Brett Griffin, Jeppesen ForeFlight, [email protected]

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