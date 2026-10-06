GTC Prime Partners with Centroid Solutions to Deliver Multi-Asset Liquidity via CS 360 Bridge

GTC Prime Partners with Centroid Solutions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTC Prime, a provider of institutional liquidity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Centroid Solutions, a global fintech provider of the One-Centroid Ecosystem.

Through the partnership, GTC Prime will leverage CS 360 Bridge, Centroid’s multi-asset connectivity and execution engine, to manage and distribute its liquidity through a centralized environment. The collaboration will enable brokers and institutional clients to access GTC Prime’s liquidity efficiently, supported by tailor-made pricing, low-latency execution, real-time monitoring, reporting, and risk management.

The partnership responds to growing demand for centralized multi-asset liquidity access with robust connectivity and execution control. By leveraging CS 360 Bridge, GTC Prime aims to simplify liquidity distribution, reduce connectivity complexity, and support faster client onboarding and deployment.

GTC Prime provides liquidity across eight asset classes, including forex, indices, equities, futures, ETFs, digital currencies, precious metals, and commodities. Its offering includes tailor-made pricing sourced from tier 1 banks, DMA execution, ultra-fast price feeds, competitive spreads and commissions, and up to 10 levels of market depth.

CS 360 Bridge will provide the core connectivity and execution layer, allowing GTC Prime to centralize liquidity distribution, aggregate pricing, manage client connectivity, and support smart order routing across multiple platforms and distribution channels.

GTC Prime’s Team commented: “Brokers and institutional clients today need more than access to liquidity; they need deep market access, efficient connectivity, operational visibility, and technology that can support multi-asset growth at scale. By partnering with Centroid Solutions and leveraging CS 360 Bridge, we are strengthening how our liquidity is constructed and distributed while supporting clients with faster access to our pricing, execution, and risk management solutions.”

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO at Centroid Solutions, said: “We are pleased to partner with GTC Prime and support its liquidity distribution through CS 360 Bridge. As liquidity providers expand across asset classes and client segments, connectivity, execution control, and real-time visibility become essential. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing scalable technology that supports the continued growth of financial institutions.”

About GTC Prime

GTC Prime provides liquidity, connectivity, and risk management solutions for brokers, hedge funds, asset managers, professional traders, and private trading desks. Its solutions combine deep liquidity access, reliable connectivity, transparent pricing, and dedicated support to meet institutional and professional trading requirements.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit gtcprime.com.

About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a capital markets technology provider offering the One-Centroid Ecosystem, a modular suite of solutions supporting embedded finance and multi-asset trading. Its technology covers liquidity access, risk intelligence, client lifecycle management, infrastructure, connectivity, and brokerage operations for financial institutions worldwide.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit centroidsol.com.

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