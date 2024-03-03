Japan opens Asian Age Group Championships water polo with twin wins

CAPAS: Japan registered twin victories at the start of the water polo competition in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships at New Clark City Aquatic Center here Sunday. Kai Inoue scored seven points in leading his team to a 14-11 win over China in the men's division. In other games, Uzbekistan beat Saudi Arabia, 14-10; Singapore clobbered Malaysia, 23-8; and Kazakhstan toppled Sri Lanka, 43-1. In the women's division, Japan stopped Thailand, 19-15. Uzbekistan escaped Singapore, 19-18, with Sofiya Andriyakmina making five points. Darina Sembek scored 10 points and Anelaya Altybassarova contributed six points in Kazakhstan's 43-4 whipping of Sri Lanka. Competition in artistic swimming is ongoing as of posting time. Japan continues to pace the medal standings with 43-21-8 gold-silver-bronze, followed by Kazakhstan (21-15-6) and Thailand (18-12-23). The Philippines has a 1-1-4 tally. The Philippines' lone gold and silver so far were courtesy of swimmer Jamesray Mishael Ajido, who ruled the boys' 12-14 100-meter butterfly event on Wednesday and placed second the following night behind Japanese Yusei Nishiono (25.43s) in the 50m butterfly event with a time of 25.50s. Source: Philippines News Agency