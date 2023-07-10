ITCZ to bring rain showers over most of PH on Monday

A huge part of the country will experience rain showers caused by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said Monday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its daily weather forecast issued at 4 a.m. that the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Palawan will get scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. "Take precautions against possible floods and landslides," Grace Castañeda of PAGASA said, as the weather bureau also forecast moderate to at times heavy rains in the said areas. Castañeda said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rains, especially in the afternoon or evening. Meanwhile, Castañeda said no weather disturbance was seen to affect the country in the next few days. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas continue to prevail across the archipelago

Source: Philippines News Agency