Indonesia nears SEA V.League Leg 2 title

Indonesia outplayed the Philippines, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, to move within a victory of claiming the second leg of the Southeast Asia Volleyball League (V.League) at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex on Saturday night. Farhan Halim had 19 points on 18 hits and an ace, while Doni Haryono and Dimas Saputra chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the first-leg champion Indonesians, who also prevailed over the Filipinos, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19, in Jakarta last week. "We played well today. Our team is solid," said Farham, a member of the national team since 2019. Steven Rotter, who was named Best Opposite Hitter in Leg 1, led the Filipinos with 13 points. Marck Espejo had 10 points followed by Bryan Bagunas with seven points. Earlier, Vietnam stunned Thailand, 25-20, 25-19, 28-30, 21-25, 25-19. Thuan Nguyen Ngoc and Tien Duong Van finished with 17 points for Vietnam, which absorbed a 23-25, 26-28, 21-25 loss to Thailand in Jakarta. Hiep Pham Van, Thuan Tu Thanh and Khai Truong The contributed 13 points apiece. The Philippines faces Vietnam on Sunday at 6 p.m. while Indonesia goes for a sweep at 3 p.m. against Thailand

Source: Philippines News Agency