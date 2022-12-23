Index crime in Davao Region down by 13%: PRO-11

MANILA: Davao Region’s index crime rate this year decreased by 13 percent compared to 2021, the regional police office (PRO11) said Friday.

Index crimes pertain to crimes against person and property, such as murder, homicide, physical injury, carnapping, and rape. Non-index crimes, on the other hand, are violations of special laws such as illegal logging or local ordinances.

Major Eudisan Gultiano PRO-11 spokesperson, said 1,395 index crime cases were recorded this year compared to 1,610 cases in 2021.

The total number of crime incidents also fell by 23 percent, she added.

“This year’s non-index crime recorded at 23,569 is also significantly lower than the 31,753 recorded last year,” Gultiano said in a statement.

In addition, the police official noted a 97.3 percent crime clearance efficiency rate for this year.

Gultiano said PRO-1 conducted 2,161 operations during the period that resulted in the seizure of some PHP42.5 million worth of illegal drugs, and the confiscation of 1,200 loose firearms.

At least 2,588 wanted persons were also arrested in 2,161 police operations in the region this year.

“It is (a) proof of the success of the police force’s relentless anti-criminality operations in the region,” Gultiano said.

Source: Philippines News Agency