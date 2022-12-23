Baguio keeps ‘Batang Pinoy’ crown

BAGUIO CITY: This summer capital has retained the top spot in the annual Batang Pinoy sports competition for athletes 15 years and below held in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

In a press release coursed through the City Public Information Office, city sports division head Gaudencio Gonzales said Baguio finished with a 31-30-39 gold-silver-bronze medal output, ahead of closest rivals Pasig City (22-12-14) and Quezon City (21-10-15).

Gonzales said archery produced 11 gold, 8 silver, and 9 bronze medals, taekwondo brought home an 8-4-6 medal tally, and Muay Thai with 5-3-4.

The city sent a 278-person delegation to the more than one-week sporting event from Dec. 17 to 22.

Gonzales said nine-year-old Jathniel Caleb Fernandez and Chass Mhaiven Colas led the archery haul with six and three-gold medal win, respectively.

Wushu, arnis, and swimming teams contributed one gold each.

Baguio also bagged the championship in 2018 and 2019, the last two editions before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic which resulted in the cancelation of the games in 2020 and 2021.

Gonzales said a total of 17 events were played either in-person or virtually.

Among the events conducted virtually were arnis, dancesport, judo, karate, Muay Thai, Pencak silat, taekwondo, and wushu while in-person events were archery, athletics, badminton, chess, cycling, table tennis, swimming, weightlifting and game sports.

Aside from the championship trophy and two “Pursigido” (persistent) Awards from Milo, the city also received PHP3 million in check for the biggest medal haul.

Source: Philippines News Agency