Immediate construction of P3.4-B Tacloban causeway project sought

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sought the immediate construction of the PHP3.4-billion Tacloban causeway project despite environmental concerns raised by the city council. Despite the awarding of the project contract four months ago, actual civil works have yet to start as some groups and local government officials expressed apprehension over the project citing environmental issues, said DPWH Eastern Visayas regional director Edgar Tabacon. 'We only have six months left before the end of the year or before the expiration of the fund. If the allocation will be reverted to the National Treasury, it will affect the approval of our future funding requests,' Tabacon said. The central government approved under the 2022 allocation the release of PHP800 million outlay for the initial implementation of the project. The budget will cover the construction of a 600-meter causeway. Despite fund availability, the city council committee on the environment recommended last month to put the project on hold as it will affect the water quality of Cancabato Bay as raised by some local environmental groups. The city council raised concerns almost one year after they passed a resolution on June 8, 2022, expressing support for the project. In a social media post, Save Kankabatok Advocacy pointed out that a reduction in water flow will heavily impact the water quality, with low diversity and disturbed biotic communities. 'The project is a combination of causeway, bridge, and box culverts to allow the free flow of seawater. We will have another discussion with local officials to explain more details about the project. We need their support before we proceed,' Tabacon added. The official said the 180-meter bridge and five box culverts with three meters in width and height each would allow free water flow. The first of its kind in Eastern Visayas, the causeway will serve as an alternate route for motorists from the city's commercial district going to the airport, reducing distance, travel time, and vehicle operating costs. This project involves the construction of a four-lane road embankment that spans approximately up to 2.55 kilometers with a bridge at the center. It will also feature separate bike lanes, concrete canals, sidewalks, as well as wave deflectors on both sides. The causeway will cross Cancabato Bay starting at the City Hall complex on Magsaysay Boulevard up to the Kataisan point of the Tacloban Airport in the city's San Jose District. Travel time will be reduced to only 10 minutes from the current 45 minutes. The structure will complement the future new airport terminal building designed to accommodate international flights. Aside from being an alternative highway, the causeway will also shield communities from destructive waves. The original plan was to build a tide embankment structure, but it was discontinued due to strong opposition by several property owners in the city's populated coastal communities.

Source: Philippines News Agency