Iloilo City Barangays Prepare for ARTA Compliance

Iloilo city: Iloilo City barangays are gearing up for the implementation of the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act. Iloilo City Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion (LEDIP) Office head Velma Jane Lao said the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has a new memorandum that the Ease of Doing Business should be implemented not only by the city government but also at the barangay level.

According to Philippines News Agency, this initiative aims to promote transparency and accountability in barangays. A three-day training for the city’s 180 barangays began on Monday, featuring personnel from ARTA. During the training, barangay officials were instructed on developing their Citizen’s Charter, which includes the 3-7-20 processing day rule. This rule specifies three days for simple, seven days for complex, and 20 days for technical transactions, calculated as calendar days and fees.

The training also covered zero-backlog reporting, ensuring there are no pending tasks, and th

e Client Satisfaction Measure to gauge client satisfaction with the services provided. Lao mentioned that these reports are compiled annually by the city government to maintain service standards and fulfill public commitments.

While there is no set deadline, Lao expressed hope that all 180 barangays will soon initiate their Citizen’s Charter. Additionally, it is anticipated that barangays will standardize the number of days and time required to process services. Compliance with the Ease of Doing Business at the barangay level is expected to enhance the overall compliance of the Iloilo City government.