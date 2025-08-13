Ilocos Norte Mathlete Secures Full Scholarship in Hong Kong

Ilocos norte: A 17-year-old student from Sarrat National High School in Ilocos Norte has accepted a full scholarship offered by the Chinese University of Hong Kong – Shenzhen after winning gold in the World International Mathematical Olympiad (WIMO) finals in Shenzhen, China in January. Ma. Cassandra Reich Duque, who triumphed in the senior secondary category at WIMO, becomes the first Filipino student to receive a full-tuition scholarship at the prestigious Chinese University of Hong Kong – Shenzhen for her tertiary education.

According to Philippines News Agency, the university is recognized for its academic excellence, ranking 9th in the Asia University Rankings 2025 and 44th in the World University Rankings 2025, as per Times Higher Education. Duque expressed in a media interview her long-standing aspiration to study abroad, a dream initially hindered by financial constraints. “I almost gave up, but I was inspired by the encouragement and support extended to me by various government and non-government organizations who believe in me,” she said, revealing her plan to become a working student.

Scheduled to depart for Shenzhen this coming weekend, Duque is actively seeking financial assistance from donors in her province to aid with processing her documentary requirements. Among her early supporters is the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative, which presented her with a PHP20,000 check on Tuesday at its main branch in Dingras town. “I am so thankful for the support. I will continue to work hard for my future,” Duque stated, emphasizing that studying abroad would provide her with broader opportunities.

Currently, Duque is interested in pursuing a course in data science, a field not commonly available in Philippine schools. Her alma mater, Sarrat National High School, stands out in Ilocos Norte for having a special program for mathematics under the Department of Science and Technology, consistently producing champions in international competitions involving over 15 countries.