﻿Ilocos Norte guv imposes curfew hours before elections

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc imposed a province-wide curfew starting Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., hours before voting starts.

Executive Order 183-22 dated May 8 on the imposition of curfew further strengthens the Commission on Election’s implementation of two-day liquor ban until Monday polls.

As stated in the order, the temporary curfew the night before elections is also meant to ensure security, as the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office has confirmed “reports on the presence of guns-for-hire in the province.”

The election campaign ended on May 7 with rallies and a shooting incident in neighboring Ilocos Sur province. Four men killed were from Ilocos Norte.

“The curfew does not apply to election staff, health and hospital workers, government officials, law enforcers, authorized persons outside the residence, and essential establishments that ordinarily operate overnight, such as hospitals, pharmacies, food houses, and call centers,” the order read.

Source: Philippines News Agency