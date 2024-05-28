How a mother in Albay earns more working from home

DARAGA: With the Philippines becoming a popular hub for outsourced and freelance workers, it is not surprising that more and more Filipinos are opting to give up on-site work for a fully remote work setup. In fact, "work from home" still remains the top most searched keyword in the country on Jobstreet by SEEK, a leading employment platform in Southeast Asia as Filipinos cash in on the booming virtual job market. We get up close and personal with Ma. Niñez Balmadrid, a 40-year-old mother of two from Daraga town in Albay who has been working as a healthcare virtual assistant for a US-based mental health clinic for four years now. As a former staff nurse at a private hospital and clinical instructor at a state university, we get a glimpse of what it is really like to migrate to the digital screen and earn a living right in the comfort of one's home. The 'big' decision Even before 'The Great Resignation', that saw a massive wave of employees worldwide quitting their jobs impelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, B almadrid had a head start in 2020 when she gave up her work for eight years as a part-time clinical instructor in favor of a virtual job. "It was a big decision for me because I had to consider so many things. As a millennial mom who isn't very tech-savvy, I was apprehensive about switching careers, knowing the risks involved in venturing into a job I wasn't familiar with," she said. However, after weighing the pros and cons, this mom, who also holds a Master's degree in nursing, ultimately decided that working remotely was a "win-win" solution. "Back then, I had to travel for more than two hours every day because my workplace was far from home. When my eldest daughter was diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) combined type when she was six, I knew that the best place was to be at her side. My only dilemma was how to earn an income while at home," she candidly recalled. Fortunately for this devoted mom, a friend who is also a nurse introduced her to the healthcare virtual assistan t industry. Now, Balmadrid makes more than three times her previous salary as a clinical instructor and four times more as a nurse in a private hospital, with a monthly income of PHP65,000. "I really consider myself lucky. With my current job, I enjoy the best of both worlds. As a mom, I can prioritize caring for my children during their formative years, and as a wife, I get to help my husband in our finances with a salary that far exceeds what I earned as a teacher and nurse," she beamed with pride. The daily grind Balmadrid's daily grind starts at 9 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. as she works the night shift. As the executive nurse assistant to the clinic's chief clinical officer, the licensed nurse manages and coordinates medication-related tasks and trains other healthcare virtual assistants. In retrospect, Balmadrid said the nursing and clinical skills she acquired from her previous jobs, as well as her English proficiency, have prepared her for the demands of virtual care work. But while her current sal ary affords her family a comfortable lifestyle, it is also fraught with many challenges. "As a people-person who enjoys physical interaction, my biggest challenge is overcoming feelings of isolation as most of my coworkers are also virtual," she disclosed. To make up for this, she said her husband, who is a college professor at a state university in Albay, makes time to take the family out on weekends so she can interact with others face-to-face. "I also maintain a work-life balance. I make sure that I have a separate workspace to remind me of the boundaries between work time and home time," she said. For moms wanting to work from home but are afraid to make the transition to the virtual world, her advice is simple: "Life is what we make it. Know your priorities before making a decision. As for me, I made a choice to prioritize the needs of my family, and I have never regretted it," she proudly said. Source: Philippines News Agency