House of Representatives to Implement Five Key Reforms in Enacting 2026 Budget

Manila: Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez announced that the House of Representatives will implement at least five significant reforms in the enactment and execution of the 2026 budget. This announcement follows the turnover of the National Expenditure Program (NEP), a PHP6.793-trillion budget proposal for 2026 by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to Congress by Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

According to Philippines News Agency, the presentation of the NEP to Romualdez was attended by other House leaders and DBM officials. Romualdez emphasized that these reforms are intended to ensure full transparency and public involvement through people’s organizations, as the budget represents public funds. He highlighted that the budget is not merely a spending plan but a reflection of national priorities and accountability to the public.

Romualdez outlined the reforms beginning with the removal of the ‘small committee’ that was previously formed to collate institutional amendments post-budget approval. The second reform involves making the House-Senate conference, which reconciles different versions of the budget, open to the public and media. The third reform aims to include civil society, people’s organizations, and the private sector in budget hearings, emphasizing the budget as the taxpayers’ money.

The fourth reform focuses on strengthening the House’s oversight function in budget execution, requiring timely reporting from agencies and real-time tracking of major projects. The fifth reform prioritizes investments in areas that significantly impact citizens’ lives, such as agriculture, infrastructure, education, health, and national defense.

Romualdez assured that these reforms are designed to improve the process and build public trust in the government. He stated that the House will review the NEP with the guiding principle of assessing its benefits to the public and making necessary improvements.

The 2026 NEP, which represents 22 percent of the Philippines’ GDP, is 7.4 percent higher than the previous budget, with increased allocations for education, healthcare, and food security. The spending plan is aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and President Marcos’s long-term vision.

DBM Secretary Pangandaman highlighted that the 2026 NEP is a meticulously crafted plan with historic investments in education, health, and food security. For the first time, the education budget meets UNESCO’s recommended spending target of at least 4 percent of GDP.

Healthcare funding is set to increase by 23.6 percent, addressing subsidies for PhilHealth, expanded medical aid, and higher budgets for Department of Health hospitals. The NEP also includes funds for Bukas Centers, aimed at providing accessible and quality healthcare.

The Department of Agriculture will receive PHP239.2 billion, with significant increases in the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund and National Rice Program budget. Infrastructure spending will continue under the Build Better More Program, with investments in digital government services.

Other significant allocations include PHP55.2 billion for labor and employment, PHP299.3 billion for national defense, PHP287.5 billion for the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and PHP67.9 billion for the Judiciary.