House assures aid for quake-affected families in Surigao

The House of Representatives is actively coordinating with relevant government agencies to ensure prompt and comprehensive support to the people of Surigao del Sur who were affected by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Saturday night. Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said in a statement on Sunday that they are prepared to mobilize resources and pass urgent measures that can aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts. 'With deep concern and solidarity, we stand with the people of Surigao del Sur in the aftermath of last night's powerful earthquakes. These events have brought significant challenges, and our hearts go out to all those who have been affected,' Romualdez said. The welfare and safety of affected residents are of utmost importance to the House, he added. "We will work tirelessly to address their needs during this critical time,' he said. Romualdez also urged his colleagues and all sectors of society to join forces in extending help and compassion to the earthquake victims.

Source: Philippines News Agency