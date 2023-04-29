HOT WEATHER: KELANTAN GOVT URGES ATHLETES , PEOPLE TO LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

The Kelantan government has urged athletes and sports enthusiasts to limit sports activities including training in the open following the current hot weather in the country.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said the state government, however, has no plans to close sports centres or stadiums.

”The State Sports Council also held meetings and discussions with coaches and sports managers to find solutions to address the current drought, including proposals to train indoors.

“We want to limit outdoor activities as much as possible. We want to prevent untoward incidents related to heatstroke,” he told reporters when met at the PAS Kelantan Aidilfitri Open House here today.

In the same development, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob who was also present, advised the people in Kelantan to be vigilant and not be exposed to this unusually hot weather.

“We never experience such hot weather before. Members of the public are urged to take care of their health, especially frequently drinking water and reducing outdoor activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that an 11-year-old boy had died of heatstroke and severe dehydration in Kelantan.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency