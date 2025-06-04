Hong Kong and New Zealand, the easiest jurisdictions for doing business in APAC, says GBCI 2025

LONDON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Business Complexity Index (GBCI), recently launched by TMF Group, analyses the business environment of 79 jurisdictions, accounting for 94% of the world’s GDP. It also ranks them based on over 250 indicators of business complexity, with the jurisdiction ranked 1st as the most complex and the jurisdiction ranked 79th, the least.

Among the world’s 10 least complex jurisdictions for doing business, Hong Kong, SAR remains the 4rth easiest jurisdiction for the second year in a row. The jurisdiction offers a favourable business environment, characterised by a straightforward and low tax regime that appeals to international businesses.

New Zealand, also included in the 10 easiest jurisdictions worldwide, maintains its reputation as a straightforward place for business operations. This is largely due to the government’s proactive approach in welcoming foreign investments and streamlined administrative processes.

Meanwhile, business complexity in India (18th) is mainly driven by recent regulatory changes, according to this year’s GBCI report. Over the past year, India has introduced numerous regulatory amendments aimed at boosting transparency and accountability. Although these are expected to bring benefits in the long term, they have added layers of complexity for businesses operating in the country, requiring constant adaptation to new compliance needs.

Japan is ranked 43rd in this year’s GBCI, showing a decrease in complexity from last year’s position (38th). This decrease in complexity is partly due to recent simplifications and governmental initiatives to provide English-language support to international financial service companies. These measures facilitate easier operations and reduce barriers for foreign businesses, improving investment attractiveness.

Singapore, ranking 48th, continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in its trade corridors. This jurisdiction invests heavily in technology and infrastructure upgrades, reinforcing its status as a regional hub.

China’s Mainland (10th) enters the top 10 most complex jurisdictions for businesses in 2025. According to the report, the complexity is driven by its frequent regulatory changes and regional disparities. Despite these challenges, the government continues to offer incentives to attract investment and to promote infrastructure development to enhance trade logistics.

TMF Group’s Head of APAC, Shagun Kumar, commented: “We’re seeing a growing effort by decision-makers and businesses across APAC to reduce unnecessary burdens for doing business in the region — these have in the past delayed development, leading to complex evaluations for investment. Such efforts contribute to unlocking the region’s drive towards economic growth, and we expect businesses to adapt and continue to leverage the potential of APAC as a key contributor for their global strategies.”

Top and bottom ten (1= most complex, 79= least complex) 1. Greece 79. Cayman Islands 2. France 78. Denmark 3. Mexico 77. New Zealand 4. Turkey 76. Hong Kong, SAR 5. Colombia 75. Jersey 6. Brazil 74. Netherlands 7. Italy 73. Jamaica 8. Bolivia 72. British Virgin Islands 9. Kazakhstan 71. Curaçao 10. China’s Mainland 70. Czech Republic

Media Contacts

Marina Llibre Martin

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001100538