Homestay to help boost Siargao tourism: DOT

To bolster the tourism industry in Siargao Island, the Department of Tourism (DOT) 13 (Caraga Region) is currently leading a seven-day training for homestay owners aimed at enhancing their capacity to provide better services. The training, which ends Friday, is facilitated at the Tourist Assistance Center in General Luna town, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, and participated in by 25 homestay owners. 'The training aims to equip and capacitate participants to adopt a formal systematic way of accepting guests and providing excellent accommodation service,' the DOT-13 said in a statement Tuesday. The regional tourism office hopes the training would also encourage homestay owners to apply for regular accreditation to elevate and standardize the Philippine Homestay Program, and ensure the safety, sanitation, and availability of rooms and other basic amenities. As of June 30, a total of 29 homestay owners in Siargao are duly accredited by the tourism agency. DOT-13 Director Ivonnie Dumadag said through the program, residences are used to provide catering and accommodation services for foreign and domestic tourists who visit Siargao Island. 'The homestay program plays a vital role, especially in communities with high tourism potential but a dearth of accommodation facilities,' she said. For years, she said, homestays in Siargao offer more immersive and authentic experiences for tourists by opening their homes to experience the local culture, traditions, and way of life firsthand. Interactions between homestay owners and visitors create a memorable experience that encourages them to explore Siargao and its top destinations, she added

Source: Philippines News agency