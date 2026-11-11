HKTB Spreads Seasonal Joy with Biggest-Ever Hong Kong WinterFest

Winter Wonderlands in Central, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Causeway Bay Plus Over 100,000 Offers to Boost Spending Making Hong Kong Asia’s Top Destination for Winter Celebrations

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will stage its annual flagship festive event, Hong Kong WinterFest, from 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027. Larger in scale and richer in content than ever before, this year’s event will, for the first time, extend its signature “Hong Kong Wonderland” programme to three major tourism hotspots – Central, Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay – each featuring light shows with a different theme. The HKTB is also teaming up with industry partners to roll out 100,000 winter offers across the city to boost festive spending.

As the year-end grand finale, the New Year countdown fireworks display will be themed around the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and staged on a larger scale than ever. This spectacular and unforgettable celebration will ring in the new year for locals and visitors alike, further reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s top destination for winter celebrations.

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam, said, “Over the years, Hong Kong WinterFest has brought a joyful festive atmosphere to the public. Last year, we partnered with Hongkong Land for the first time to present Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central, along with an immersive light show staged in collaboration with a number of Central landmarks, which proved hugely popular with locals and visitors alike.

“Building on that success, this year we are expanding Winter Wonderland to Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay, with “Hong Kong Winter Wonderland · Tsim Sha Tsui”, title-sponsored by Prudential Hong Kong, and “Hong Kong Winter Wonderland · Causeway Bay”, presented in collaboration with Hysan. Together with citywide winter offers and vibrant festive events across every neighbourhood, these highlights will encourage more locals and visitors to stay and spend in Hong Kong, immerse themselves in Hong Kong’s unique winter experiences, and discover the festive charm found ‘Only in Hong Kong’.”

Three Hong Kong Winter Wonderlands Presents Different Themed Light Shows

1) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central: “The World of Christmas Adventure”

Tallest-ever 22-Metre Outdoor Christmas Tree Takes Centre Stage as Winter Landmark

The HKTB and Hongkong Land are joining forces again this year to transform Statue Square Garden into Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central, themed “The World of Christmas Adventure”.

Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central will be transformed into a European-style train station. A 12-metre-long classic steam train, prancing reindeer, vintage toy hot-air balloons and other festive installations will fill the Wonderland, offering plenty of photo spots for locals and visitors. Towering 22 metres above the Wonderland, the HKTB’s tallest-ever outdoor Christmas tree will be an awe-inspiring seasonal landmark, while Santa Claus, a favourite with young and old alike, will make surprise appearances from time to time at the Christmas Post Office.

A number of distinctive chalets will recreate the ambience of a European Christmas market, where locals and visitors can shop for festive gifts, food and drinks. A special Holiday Treasure Market will also offer nostalgic Christmas collectibles from years past for charity sale, spreading warmth and festive blessings, with proceeds going to charitable causes. Visitors can also stop by the Christmas Mailing Corner, as well as write postcards at the postcard corner to send seasonal wishes to family and friends. Together with sparkling lights and decorations along Chater Road, these offerings will fill the heart of Central’s business district with a rich festive atmosphere.

Central Landmarks Become the Canvas for an Eight-Act Immersive Light Show

Every evening from 7pm during the campaign, a brand-new light show will be projected onto the facades of iconic buildings around Statue Square Garden, including Bank of China Building, Bank of China Tower, Court of Final Appeal Building, Hong Kong City Hall High Block, Hong Kong Club Building, HSBC Main Building, Prince’s Building, Standard Chartered Bank Building and Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. The eight-act show follows a classic steam train on a magical journey through a snowy wonderland, a toy world and a candy kingdom, passing iconic Hong Kong landmarks such as the Peak Tram along the way. As the journey unfolds, the giant Christmas tree and photo installations in the Wonderland will change colour in time with the lights and music, creating an immersive sensory experience.

2) Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui

Double Delight for the Senses with a Joyful Concert and Enchanting Northern Lights

The seasonal spirit will also light up the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui, where several landmarks will stage themed light shows, creating Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui around a series of light show experiences.

The Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower and the Hong Kong Cultural Centre will become a stage of light for “The Stars of Christmas Concert”, a performance brimming with seasonal experience. Locals and visitors can enjoy the show from the Cultural Centre’s Viewing Deck, where cute cartoon friends, such as penguins and squirrels, will switch on a magical jukebox one by one, playing popular Christmas songs reimagined as energetic pop dance tracks and lively swing jazz. Through the interplay of dazzling lights and dynamic music, the waterfront will come alive with festive energy.

A stroll along the waterfront will lead visitors into an entirely different, romantic world of light and colour. The façades of the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong Space Museum will present “Northern Lights”. The Hong Kong Museum of Art will be bathed in the dreamlike colours of the aurora, evoking an enchanting world of ice and brilliant light, while the front of the Hong Kong Space Museum will be transformed into a giant crystal ball, with snowflakes swirling through the sky and adorable reindeers flying gracefully alongside. Together with a sea of more than 7,000 light orbs changing colours in time with the music, the display will create a mystical winter landscape where visitors can embrace their loved ones and make wishes together beneath the giant crystal ball.

3) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay

Adorable Elves Cast Winter Magic, with Light Show Stories and a Sea of Lights Adding to the Festive Atmosphere

The HKTB is collaborating with Hysan Development Company Limited (Hysan) to create Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay. Inspired by a magical encounter between Santa Claus and six adorable elves, the event will transform Causeway Bay into an elf village.

During the event, the façades of two buildings on Lan Fong Road and Pak Sha Road will stage a light show that tells the story of the elves busily preparing gifts in Santa’s Christmas factory. Yun Ping Road and Hysan Avenue will also be lit up with twinkling lights and festive decorations, adding a rich winter atmosphere to the bustling district. Hysan Avenue will also be home to “Elves’ Night Out”, a brand-new 40-metre-long outdoor bar offering a relaxing retreat in the heart of the city, where locals and visitors can enjoy signature drinks and spend a joyful evening together. They can also join a series of guided tours of Causeway Bay and cultural experiences at local upstairs shops to discover the neighbourhood’s unique appeal.

In addition, Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay will host a Christmas market and a series of Christmas workshops from mid-December and will offer a wide range of festive retail and dining privileges.

HKTB Teams Up with Industry Partners to Launch “Winter Wonder Deals” to Boost Spending in Hong Kong

To further boost consumer spending and enrich travel experiences, the HKTB has teamed up with AlipayHK, Alipay and Alipay+ to launch a large-scale spending promotion from 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027.

Leveraging Alipay’s vast Chinese Mainland user base, AlipayHK’s more than five million active users in Hong Kong and the Alipay+ network of overseas partner e-wallets, the promotion allows locals and visitors to simply scan a designated QR code at participating merchants to join the promotion and receive more than 100 selected dining and retail offers, which can be used at any merchant that accepts AlipayHK, Alipay or Alipay+.

Chinese Mainland Alipay users and users of designated Alipay+ overseas partner e-wallets can enjoy additional exclusive privileges, including 100,000 spending offers, a chance to win spending rewards of up to HK$500 or RMB500, or to enjoy 20% off the total bill (up to a maximum discount of HK$100 or RMB100) at participating merchants under the Quality Tourism Services (QTS) Scheme. These rewards and offers can be used at any merchant that accepts Alipay or Alipay+. Offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

The HKTB is also working with the industry to curate a selection of “Only in Hong Kong” delicacies and local souvenirs, giving visitors the opportunity to sample Hong Kong’s unique flavours and experience its winter charm while taking part in festive activities.

Finally, the New Year Countdown fireworks display will be the grand finale of Hong Kong WinterFest, as locals and visitors welcome the new year together. Themed around the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the display’s full details will be announced shortly. The HKTB has launched a one-stop Hong Kong WinterFest platform on Discover Hong Kong (http://www.discoverhongkong.com/winterfest), bringing together details of all the programmes and offers at festive hotspots across the city, so that locals and visitors can make the very most of the celebrations.

Appendix 1

Hong Kong WinterFest ─Winter Wonderlands

1) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central Highlights A 22-metre giant outdoor Christmas tree, equivalent to a six-storey building, together with a classic steam train and Christmas Market. Opening Period 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027 Christmas Market

18 November 2026 to 3 January 2027 (Thursdays to Sundays) Opening Hours Opening Day:

18 November 2026 8:00pm to 11:30pm Regular Season:

19 November to 22 December 2026;

27 December to 30 December 2026;

3 January 2027 to 5 January 2027 Monday to Friday: 4:00pm to 11:30pm

Saturday and Sunday: 11:00am to 11:30pm Festive Late Nights:

23 December 2026 11:00am to 11:30pm 24 December to 26 December 2026;

31 December 2026 to 2 January 2027 11:00am to 1:30am (the following day) Christmas Market Thursday: 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Friday: 4:00pm to 9:00pm

Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays: 12:00 noon to 10:00 p.m. 21 December to 23 December 2026 4:00pm to 8:00pm 24 December 2026 11:00 am to 1:00am (the following day) 25 December 2026 11:00am to 12:00 midnight Venue Statue Square Garden (North and South), Central

* Crowd control measures may be implemented during the festive period. Please follow the instructions of police officers and event staff on-site.

Light Show within Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central Event Period 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027 Show Time 7:00pm to 11:00pm (Shows run every 30 minutes) * 24 December to 26 December 2026; 31 December 2026 to 2 January 2027 Extended to 1:00 am (the following day) Recommended Viewing Location Statue Square Garden (South), Central Participating Buildings Bank of China Building, Bank of China Tower, the Court of Final Appeal Building, Hong Kong City Hall High Block, Hong Kong Club Building, HSBC Main Building, Prince’s Building, Standard Chartered Bank Building and Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

2) Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui Highlights Dual winter light shows themed “The Stars of Christmas Concert” and

“Northern Lights”. Event Period 18 November 2026 – 5 January 2027 Show Time Opening Day:

18 November 2026 8:45pm to 11:00pm Regular Season:

19 November 2026 to 5 January 2027 7:00pm – 11:00pm Special Arrangements:

24 December to 27 December 2026; 1 January to 2 January 2027 Extended to 1:00am (the following day) 28 December to 30 December 2026 The show will be partially suspended 31 December 2026 All shows are suspended for the New Year Countdown event Participating

Buildings Hong Kong Cultural Centre Cluster (Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Clock Tower, Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Space Museum)

* Crowd control measures may be implemented during the festive period. Please follow the instructions of police officers and event staff on-site.

3) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay Highlights Elves cast winter magic, with projection mapping stories and a sea of lights adding to the festive mood. Inspired by a magical encounter between Santa Claus and six adorable elves, it will transform Causeway Bay into an elf village, including: Light Show, “Elves’ Night Out” Outdoor Bar, Christmas Market, Exclusive Dining Offers and twinkling lights and festive decorations – all coming together to bring rich holiday warmth to the bustling city centre. Event Period 25 November 2026 to 3 January 2027 Opening Hours Light Show

25 November 2026 to 3 January 2027 7:00pm to 10:00pm “Elves’ Nigh Out” Outdoor Bar

25 November 2026 8:00pm to 10:00pm 26 November 2026 to 3 January 2027 5:30pm to 10:00pm Christmas Market Mid-December 2026 Venue Lee Gardens area (Hennessy Road to Leighton Road), Causeway Bay

Appendix 2

Selected QTS Privileges for Locals & Visitors

Merchant name Merchant offer Dining Bangkok Thai Restaurant Enjoy a HK$100 cash voucher at Bangkok Thai Restaurant City Cafe Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Buffet Breakfast at City Cafe (original price HK$130 per person, plus 10% service charge) FINDS – The Luxe Manor Enjoy Steak Frites For 2 at a special price of HK$500 at FINDS – The Luxe Manor McDonald’s Hong Kong [Buy One Get One] Big Mac® Meal Nabe One Enjoy a HK$20 discount upon purchasing the A5 Kagoshima Wagyu beef all-you-can-eat buffet after 5pm (Mon -Thu) at Nabe One Noah’s Kitchen Enjoy 50% off on one 12-inch pizza at Noah’s Kitchen (original price HK$168). Petit Jardin Enjoy 15% off on dine-in main menu items and regular set menus at Petit Jardin Porterhouse Enjoy a HK$10 coupon upon spending HK$100 or above on food items at Porterhouse Sakurada Japanese Restaurant Enjoy a special price of HK$330 for selected Boston Lobster Teppanyaki Lunch Set at Sakurada Japanese Restaurant Tai Hing Enjoy HK$10 off upon spending HK$100 or above on dinner dine-in at Tai Hing Retails City Chain Co Ltd Receive a free CASIO watch worth HK$240 upon purchasing a watch at HK$1,500 or above at City Chain Co Ltd Hong Kong Duty Free Enjoy up to 25% off on selected Bowmore products at Hong Kong Duty Free Hung Fook Tong Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Mango Deluxe at Hung Fook Tong Imperial Patisserie Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on designated palmiers, cookies and tea products at Imperial Patisserie JHC Enjoy a HK$10 off upon spending HK$100 or above at JHC Lukfook Jewellery Enjoy up to 35% off upon purchase selected fixed price items at Lukfook Jewellery On Kee Dry Seafood Co Ltd Enjoy a special price of HK$268 on the Abalone Lucky Bag at On Kee Dry Seafood Co Ltd POPPOP RANGERS Enjoy a special price of HK$200 on 2 Christmas Music Tins at POPPOP RANGERS Sa Sa Cosmetic Enjoy a HK$10 discount upon spending HK$150 or above on any products at Sa Sa Cosmetic Wai Yuen Tong (Retail) Limited Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on regular-priced Ganoderma Lucidum Spores 90 Capsules at Wai Yuen Tong (Retail) Limited



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