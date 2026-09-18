HKTB Launches First-Ever “International Lantern Spectacular” at Victoria Park

Links Citywide Mid-Autumn Festivities, Drawing Visitors and Driving the Tourism Economy

International Lantern Spectacular_1

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched its first-ever International Lantern Spectacular today (17 September) at Victoria Park. Featuring more than 3,000 distinctive lanterns from 20 countries and regions, alongside a collection of National Intangible Cultural Heritage Nanjing Qinhuai lantern installations and traditional Hong Kong lanterns, the event has attracted large numbers of locals and visitors to enjoy the displays and capture memorable photos. Together with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival 2026, Victoria Park has been transformed into a dazzling sea of lights, kicking off Hong Kong’s Mid-Autumn Festival season. The celebrations invite locals and visitors alike to go beyond the lantern displays and discover festive delicacies, shopping experiences and authentic local traditions while sharing in the joy of the occasion.

World Lantern Boulevard

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said, “HKTB has scaled up the Mid-Autumn celebrations this year and created a brand-new large-scale international festive experience that can be found only in Hong Kong. Through the International Lantern Spectacular, which blends global cultures with traditional Mid-Autumn elements, we are linking up a diverse range of citywide festivities, including next week’s Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, along with a variety of tourism and spending offers from industry partners. By bringing together local culture, festive experiences and tourism-related consumption, we aim to transform the unique charm of Hong Kong’s traditions into a compelling tourism draw, leverage tourism to drive the economy and further showcase Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s Events Capital.”

Victoria Park Transforms into a Global Sea of Lanterns as Robots Add an Innovative Twist to Traditional Festivities

International Lantern Spectacular_2

The International Lantern Spectacular is themed around “Reunion”, blending tradition with innovation, and local heritage with international cultures to deliver a unique festive experience found only in Hong Kong. In addition to the lantern displays, two robots add a creative technological dimension to the Mid-Autumn celebrations. Developed by ChangingTek Robotics Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., robot “Hanyue” demonstrates the art of lacquer fan-making – an intangible cultural heritage – by performing steps such as floating lacquer, dipping, swirling and lifting the fan. Meanwhile, “Galbot ET1”, developed by Galbot, presents dance performances that bring together technology and tradition, offering a refreshing new way to experience the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The World Lantern Boulevard, located along the walking trail near the Model Boat Pool, features more than 3,000 distinctive lanterns from 20 countries and regions across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South America. As locals and visitors stroll through the dazzling displays, they embark on an immersive global cultural journey through lanterns from around the world. Display panels along the Boulevard showcase the historical origins and unique cultural characteristics of various lanterns, offering visitors insights into diverse folk customs and festive traditions via the art of lantern-making. By bringing together lanterns from around the world in one location, the Boulevard reflects Hong Kong’s role as an international city, where people from across the globe come together to celebrate the spirit of reunion during the festive season.

The National Intangible Cultural Heritage Nanjing Qinhuai lantern-making team created four giant lantern installations exclusively for Hong Kong. Among them is Shadowlight, an eight-metre-tall signature lantern inspired by Hong Kong’s iconic banyan tree. The pioneering walk-through Qinhuai lantern installation allows locals and visitors to wander through layers of interwoven light and shadow beneath its illuminated canopy.

Located at the South Pavilion Plaza, the enchanting lantern corridor Lotus Fish features 12 large, illuminated lotus leaf installations, complemented by vibrant carp displays. Stretching along the pathway, the installation invites locals and visitors to set off a captivating Mid-Autumn lantern journey through the park.

At the Water Fountain Plaza, Dragon Gate features a pair of leaping carp forming a circular motif, complemented by intricately hand-painted auspicious cloud and water patterns that take on a translucent, radiant glow after dark. At the Model Boat Pool, the seven-metre-tall Moonlit Lotus creates a captivating scene as its luminous full moon is reflected alongside illuminated lotus lanterns on the water, evoking the enchanting beauty of a moonlit lotus pond.

The distinctly local Hong Kong Lantern Galleria, located in Victoria Park’s Hill Knoll Pavilion, showcases more than 1,000 traditional handcrafted local lanterns in nearly 20 classic designs, such as goldfish, rabbit, star fruit and lotus flower. Recreating lively scenes of traditional street-side lantern-viewing celebrations, the display highlights Hong Kong’s unique Mid-Autumn traditions and evokes the charm and nostalgia of the festive season.

Lantern Gazing and Mooncake Savouring for a Heartwarming Mid-Autumn Festival

HKTB has partnered with Po Leung Kuk to set up a specialty mooncake booth at the South Pavilion Plaza in Victoria Park from now until 20 September, selling a wide range of specialty mooncakes, including Suzhou-style mooncakes from Shanghai, Yunnan ham mooncakes, and Chiuchow-style mooncakes filled with taro paste, black bean paste or mung bean paste. All proceeds will be donated to Po Leung Kuk for charitable purposes, adding a heartwarming touch and festive flavour to the lantern-viewing journey.

Citywide Festivities and Special Offers Encourage Visitors to Extend Their Stay and Discover Hong Kong

Alongside the International Lantern Spectacular, the city will host a range of major Mid-Autumn activities, including the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance from 24 to 26 September. To help locals and visitors plan their festive itineraries, HKTB has curated a citywide roundup of Mid-Autumn highlights and offers presented by shopping malls and merchants across Hong Kong. These include lantern-viewing and photo-taking hotspots, culinary experiences, special promotions on mooncakes and festive souvenirs, shopping rewards and seasonal markets. By encouraging visitors to go beyond Victoria Park and explore various neighbourhoods, the initiative showcases Hong Kong’s festive charm, where Eastern and Western cultures converge and tradition meets modernity, while stimulating visitor spending and benefiting the wider tourism economy.

For details, please visit the “Mid-Autumn Month” thematic page on Discover Hong Kong:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/mid-autumn-festival.html

Details of the International Lantern Spectacular

Location: Victoria Park

Date: 17 to 27 September

Lighting Hours: 6:30pm – 11:00pm (extended to 12am on 25 September)

Robot Performance Details

Intangible Cultural Heritage Lacquer Fan-Making by Robot “Hanyue”

Location: Soccer Pitch No. 1, Victoria Park

Date: 17 to 27 September

Demonstration Times: 6:30pm – 10:30pm

(On Mid-Autumn Festival Day, 25 September, the above demonstration will only be available from 6:00pm to 7:00pm to facilitate crowd management)

Dance Performance by Robot “Galbot ET1”

Location: Soccer Pitch No. 1, Victoria Park

Date: 17 to 21 September

Performance Times: 7:00pm – 10:00pm (one session every 45 minutes; each session lasts 5 minutes. Performance times may be adjusted subject to weather conditions and on-site circumstances.)

Members of the media can download the press release and photos from the following links:

Press Release: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/hktb/newsroom/press-releases.html

Photos: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2617&categoryTypeId=2

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms Natalie Chan Tel: 2807 6216 Email: [email protected] Ms Janus Lai Tel: 2807 6428 Email: [email protected]

Appendix 1

Details of World Lantern Boulevard

Location: Walking Trail near the Model Boat Pool

*Brazil: Festa Junina Lanterns

Inspired by Brazil’s Festas Juninas, or June Festivals, this lantern reflects the joyful spirit of celebrations held across the country, especially in the Northeast. The festivals honour Saints Anthony, John and Peter, while celebrating rural traditions and community life.

Music, lively dancing, regional food, bonfires and fireworks bring colour and energy to streets and gathering places. With its bright patchwork-inspired design, this lantern echoes the festive decorations of the season and reflects the communal joy, cultural pride and welcoming spirit of Brazil’s June Festivals.

China: Mid-Autumn Lanterns

In Chinese culture, lanterns are an essential part of Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations. Held on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month, the festival brings families and friends together to admire the full moon, share mooncakes and celebrate reunion and harmony.

Lanterns illuminate homes and public spaces, adding colour, warmth and festive cheer to the evening. Children carry lanterns through the streets, while families and friends enjoy solving lantern riddles, often written on slips of paper attached to the lanterns. This lantern celebrates the joy of gathering, the beauty of the autumn moon and the enduring charm of Chinese Mid-Autumn traditions.

*France: La Marche des Lampions

Inspired by the French lantern tradition known as La Marche des Lampions, or Retraite aux flambeaux, this display celebrates a festive custom most famously associated with Bastille Day, France’s National Day on 14 July. Families and children walk through town streets carrying brightly coloured accordion-style paper lanterns on wooden sticks, creating a joyful sea of light.

Usually cylindrical or spherical and lit by a small candle or LED, the paper lanterns accompany processions often led by a local marching band or firefighters. The walk commonly leads to a town square or the site of Bastille Day fireworks, bringing communities together on a French summer evening.

*Germany: St Martin’s Lanterns

St Martin’s lanterns are an important part of St Martin’s Day celebrations across Germany, held each year on 11 November. The tradition commemorates St Martin of Tours, a Roman soldier who later became a bishop and is remembered for his kindness and compassion. According to legend, he shared his cloak with a beggar in need on a cold winter’s day.

Children traditionally make colourful lanterns at school or nursery using coloured paper and simple craft materials. On St Martin’s evening, they carry their lanterns through towns and villages in singing processions, spreading light through the autumn darkness. In many regions, children also go from door to door to receive sweets, celebrating sharing and community.

India: Handcrafted Festival Lanterns

Handcrafted by skilled artisans, these lanterns bring the warmth and vibrancy of Indian culture to the World Lantern Boulevard. Made using waterproof materials, each lantern features intricate motifs inspired by India’s heritage, mythology and festivals.

Their warm glow symbolises unity, hope and the shared spirit of celebration between India and Hong Kong. Displayed together, the lanterns create a captivating fusion of light and colour, inviting visitors to experience the beauty of Indian craftsmanship and the timeless message of togetherness during the festive season.

Indonesia: Damar Kurung Lanterns

Damar Kurung is a traditional lantern from Gresik in East Java and is recognised as part of Indonesia’s Intangible Cultural Heritage. Made with a rectangular wooden frame and distinctive triangular corners at the top, it is covered with brightly painted panels that tell stories through images.

Often described as a storytelling lantern, its four sides come together to form a visual narrative of religious observances, coastal life, markets and everyday community experiences. During Ramadan, Damar Kurung lanterns light up Gresik during festive celebrations, bringing people together to celebrate local creativity, cultural identity and living heritage.

*Laos: Traditional Lao Lanterns

Traditional Lao lanterns are cherished cultural treasures, created for major religious and national festivities such as Boun Ork Phansa, the Festival of Lights, and the Boat Racing Festival. They illuminate temple courtyards and bring colour to community processions, while also appearing in homes, hotels, restaurants and visitor attractions.

Especially iconic in Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage city, these lanterns bring together age-old tradition and contemporary charm. They symbolise wisdom, prosperity and the enduring victory of light over darkness, reflecting the grace and spiritual depth of Lao heritage.

Middle East: Arabesque Metal Lanterns

Inspired by decorative metal lanterns found across the Middle East, these lanterns celebrate a shared visual language of patterned light and detailed craftsmanship. Their pierced surfaces and geometric patterns cast intricate shapes of light and shadow, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The designs draw on long-established traditions of ornament and metalwork, where geometric, vegetal and calligraphic motifs appear across a wide range of decorative arts. This display invites visitors to experience the artistry of Middle Eastern decorative traditions through the interplay of light, pattern and craft.

*Morocco: Lanterns Inspired by Moroccan Craftsmanship

Inspired by Moroccan decorative traditions, these lanterns draw on the forms of leather lamps and the intricate cutwork of pierced metal lanterns. Their geometric ornament and hand-finished details bring colour, texture and warmth to the display, echoing the artistry found in Moroccan homes, markets and cultural settings.

This display celebrates the creativity of Moroccan craftspeople and the atmospheric beauty created when light shines through decorative patterns. It offers a glimpse into the enduring appeal of Moroccan craftsmanship, where detailed ornament transforms everyday spaces with warmth and character.

*Nepal: Lokta Paper Inspired Lanterns

These lanterns are inspired by Nepali lampshades traditionally made from Lokta paper, a handmade paper associated with Nepal’s craft traditions. While retaining the form and decorative character of the original lampshades, the designs feature motifs that reflect Nepal’s cultural and spiritual heritage, including the Buddha Eyes, Buddhist imagery, elephants, tigers, Lord Ganesh and other traditional decorative patterns.

Together, the lanterns celebrate Nepal’s living craft traditions and the visual richness of its Buddhist and Hindu cultures.

Philippines: Parol Lanterns

From September to December, the gentle glow of the parol lights up homes, streets and shops across the Philippines. Traditionally handcrafted with slender bamboo frames, translucent or brightly coloured crepe paper and tassels, these star-shaped lanterns guide the faithful to church for the nine dawn masses held before Christmas.

In San Fernando, Pampanga, known as the Philippines’ “Christmas Capital”, giant parols transform the evening sky into a shimmering tapestry of light. Rooted in Spanish colonial history and continually renewed through Filipino creativity, the parol stands as a luminous symbol of faith and hope triumphing over darkness.

Poland: Łowicz Folk Paper-Cut Lanterns

Inspired by Wycinanki Łowickie, the traditional paper-cut folk art of the Łowicz region in central Poland, this lantern celebrates the country’s vibrant handcrafted heritage. Polish paper cuts are known for their symmetrical compositions, richly layered colours and decorative floral, animal and geometric motifs. Traditionally created by hand from coloured paper, they have long been used to brighten homes and mark festive occasions. This lantern reinterprets these distinctive Polish patterns in a lantern form, bringing the warmth, creativity and joyful spirit of Polish folk art to Hong Kong.

*Portugal: Lanterns of the Popular Saints

Across Portugal, June comes alive with the Festas dos Santos Populares, or Popular Saints’ Festivals. Colourful lanterns, known as Balões, light up streets and homes as communities gather for open-air fairs, dancing and grilled sardines, with mangericos (potted basil) adding a distinctive festive touch.

The lantern tradition brings together ancient pagan rituals associated with the summer solstice and early Chinese military signalling techniques. Originating with hot-air balloons and now celebrated through colourful lanterns, it represents light and illumination, the power of the sun, purification, and prayers for good harvests and fertility. The main celebrations take place on 13, 24 and 29 June, honouring Saint Anthony, Saint John and Saint Peter respectively.

Republic of Korea: Jinju Silk Lanterns

Every October, the historic city of Jinju comes alive for the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, an autumn celebration centred on traditional silk lanterns. Thousands of vibrant lanterns float on the Namgang River and illuminate the ancient ramparts of Jinjuseong Fortress, creating a radiant outdoor gallery that connects the city’s landscape with its history. The lanterns stand as symbols of resilience and also carry the community’s wishes for family well-being and lasting peace, celebrating the heritage, artistry and enduring spirit of Jinju.

Sri Lanka: Vesak Ata-pattama Lanterns

Vesak lanterns hold deep spiritual and cultural meaning in Sri Lanka’s Buddhist traditions. Observed on the full moon day of May, Vesak commemorates the birth, enlightenment and Parinirvana of Gautama Buddha. Illuminated lanterns represent the light of the Buddha’s teachings, or Dhamma, dispelling ignorance and symbolising wisdom, inner enlightenment and liberation from suffering. The traditional Ata-pattama, or octagonal lantern, is associated with important Buddhist teachings. Creating and offering lanterns are acts of merit-making that cultivate patience, generosity and community cohesion.

*Sweden: Scandinavian Christmas Star Lanterns

Scandinavian Christmas star lanterns are a familiar sight in Sweden during the weeks leading up to Christmas. Displayed in the windows of homes, schools, offices and shops, they bring a gentle glow to the holiday season. Traditionally, the star symbolises the Star of Bethlehem, which Christian tradition says appeared at the birth of Jesus. Today, it also represents warmth, hope and light during the darkest time of the year. Shining from windows across communities, these lanterns create a welcoming atmosphere and offer comfort throughout the winter season.

Thailand: Lanna Lanterns

In northern Thailand, colourful Lanna lanterns are an essential part of Yi Peng. Yi Peng is a traditional Lanna festival and the northern Thai equivalent of Loy Krathong. People handcraft lanterns and hang them in temples and public spaces as an offering of light to honour the Buddha. Their glow carries wishes for prosperity, peace and a brighter future.

During the festival, communities come together to create, display and parade intricately decorated lanterns, filling streets with festive colour and light. These lanterns celebrate the cultural traditions, craftsmanship and community spirit of northern Thailand.

Türkiye: Mosaic Glass Lanterns

Türkiye’s mosaic glass lanterns bring colour, pattern and warm light to historic marketplaces. In Istanbul’s Spice Bazaar, colourful mosaic lanterns are suspended from ceilings and stall frontages, adding a distinctive glow to the lively atmosphere of the market.

The lanterns reflect Türkiye’s rich glassmaking and decorative arts traditions. Glasswork has long been part of Anatolia’s craft heritage, while Istanbul became an important centre for glassmaking during the Ottoman period. Through vibrant colours and intricate patterns, these lanterns celebrate the enduring beauty, craftsmanship and creativity of Turkish decorative arts.

United Arab Emirates: Ramadan Lanterns

Ramadan lanterns, known in Arabic as fanoos, symbolise guidance, unity and the welcoming spirit of the holy month. Rooted in a centuries-old tradition of illuminating streets to mark the arrival of Ramadan, they adorn homes, shopping malls and public spaces, creating a warm setting for family gatherings and Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast. Today, Emirati homes blend heritage-inspired forms with sleek, minimalist metal designs. Large lantern installations also brighten streets, bridges and roundabouts, while cultural venues, including Dubai Public Libraries, have hosted lantern-decorating workshops for residents and visitors, celebrating the country’s living cultural heritage.

Vietnam: Hoi An Lanterns

Hoi An lantern first appeared in the late sixteenth century. With a craft tradition spanning more than 400 years, they have become one of Vietnam’s most recognisable cultural symbols. Traditionally handcrafted with bamboo frames treated in salt water to prevent termites and covered with silk fabric, the lanterns give off a soft and elegant glow. Although closely associated with Hoi An Ancient Town, they are also displayed across Vietnam during traditional festivals and cultural celebrations. Especially prominent during the Mid-Autumn Festival, Lunar New Year and the monthly full-moon Hoi An Lantern Festival, they carry wishes for good fortune, happiness, prosperity, reunion and peace. More than decorative objects, they celebrate Vietnam’s heritage, craftsmanship, harmony and friendship.

* For outdoor displays, some lanterns are made from weather-resistant fabric.

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