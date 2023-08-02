HELMALIZA PROUD ABLE TO FUEL PATRIOTIC FEELING AMONG CHILDREN WITH HER SPECIAL NATIONAL DAY COSTUMES

Watching children dressed in clothing with motifs and colours of the Jalur Gemilang which she sewed was enough to make her proud.

As a seamstress, Helmaliza Md Isa may not be directly involved in fighting for the country’s independence, which was achieved 66 years ago, but it gives her a gratifying feeling to be able to contribute something to help fuel the patriotic spirit among children through her special “National Day” clothing.

It's my way of expressing my love for the country and the strong patriotic vibes I get watching children dressed in my National Day clothing waving the Jalur Gemilang, said the 41-year-old woman when met at her shop “Kedai Jahit 2Beradik” at Klebang Restu here, recently.

Helmaliza said she was prompted to also produce the National Day wear for children due to demand from her customers, especially those with school-going children, with schools organising various activities in conjunction with the National Day celebration.

"I received an order for about 200 pairs of National Day costumes last year and for this year, I have got ready about 300 ready-made pairs,” said Helmaiza, who runs the tailor shop with her younger sister and assisted by three workers.

Helmaliza, who is from Malim Nawar, said she also received orders from customers outside the state, like Sabah and Sarawak, and used social media platforms, such as Facebook, with the account name “Helma Zara” and TikTok at “Helmazaraalia” to promote her clothing, as well as the accessories to go with the attire.

For this year's National Day celebration, Helmaliza said she's spending RM12,000 as capital to prepare the special attire for children aged five to 12 years.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency