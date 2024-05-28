HAWANA 2024 AIMS TO ENCOURAGE MEDIA PRACTITIONERS MASTER, INTEGRATE CURRENT TECHNOLOGIES

KUALA LUMPUR, The National Journalists' Day celebration (HAWANA) 2024 aims to encourage media practitioners to stay updated with current technological advancements and integrate them into daily tasks, said Ministry of Communication secretary-general, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa. He expressed appreciation to all parties, especially the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), for the successful organisation of this year's HAWANA programme themed 'Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan'. "I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone involved, particularly Bernama, as the main organiser of HAWANA 2024. "Appreciation also goes to the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (UKAS), the Kuching Division Journalists Association, as well as media clubs and associations nationwide," he said in his Facebook post today. During the keynote address at the HAWANA 2024 celebration in Kuching, Sarawak, yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unveiled an allocation of RM1 million to the Bernama Centre of Excellence, for A rtificial Intelligence (AI) focused courses and training for media practitioners. He stated that this allocation aligns with the call for media personnel to deepen their understanding and mastery of technology, including AI. Furthermore, Anwar announced an additional allocation of RM1 million to the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA for the coming year. The Tabung Kasih@HAWANA was established during HAWANA 2023 to assist active and retired journalists and media personnel facing hardships and in need of support. The three-day HAWANA 2024, organised by the Ministry of Communication in collaboration with the Sarawak State Government and Bernama as the implementing agency, commenced last Saturday. In its fourth year, the event brought together representatives from local media associations, clubs, and journalists from 12 countries, such as Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Timor Leste, China, South Korea, Qatar, France, and Kuwait. They participated in various programmes during the inaugura l HAWANA held in the Land of the Hornbills. May 29 is commemorated as National Journalists' Day to mark the publication of the first edition of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on that day in 1939, aiming to honour the contributions of media practitioners. Source: BERNAMA News Agency