‘Habagat’ to bring heavy rains in NCR, other parts of Luzon

Manila: Tropical Depression Gener, now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), and Tropical Storm Helen continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the weather bureau said on Wednesday.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Palawan and Occidental Mindoro would experience heavy to intense rains due to “habagat”.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, Cavite, and the rest of Mimaropa will have moderate to heavy rains in the next 24 hours also due to southwest monsoon.

‘The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,’ PAGASA said in its advisory

Helen entered PAR at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will enhance “habagat” although it is located 1,155 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

The tropic

al storm may also leave PAR Wednesday afternoon, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA said “habagat”, enhanced both by Gener and Helen, will also bring strong to gale-force gusts over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region.

It advised mariners of small seacrafts, including all types of motor bancas, not to venture out to sea in these areas. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency