‘Habagat’ Expected to Cause Widespread Rainfall Across the Philippines

Manila: The prevailing southwest monsoon, known locally as “habagat,” is set to bring rainfall to most parts of the Philippines, as reported by the weather bureau on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) released a bulletin at 4 a.m. indicating that regions including Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Bulacan, and Davao Oriental will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms.

PAGASA has issued a warning that these areas may face moderate to heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods or landslides. Other parts of the country are expected to have isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Additionally, PAGASA forecasts that Luzon will experience moderate winds and moderate coastal waters. In other regions, winds will vary from light to moderate, with seas ranging from

slight to moderate conditions.