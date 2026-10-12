GTCFX-PR 5-GTCPrime Signs Off From iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026 After Two Days of Insight and Connection

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTCPrime has closed out its participation as Gold Sponsor at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026, held on October 8-9 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Over the two days, the GTCPrime team welcomed clients, partners, and industry peers at Booth 14 to discuss market developments and the changing needs of investors across Asia-Pacific.GTCPrime Team at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026

Image Alt: GTCPrime team at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026

And GTCPrime Chief Analyst, Jameel Ahmad, also took part in a panel discussion, “The Future of Wealth Is East: Why Hong Kong Matters More Than Ever.” The session brought together leaders from private banking, wealth management, WealthTech, and family offices to examine Hong Kong’s role as a premier wealth hub as global wealth shifts eastward.

GTCPrime Chief Analyst at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026 Panel Discussion

Image Alt: Jameel Ahmed participating in panel discussion

The discussion covered four themes:

Global capital: Why Hong Kong continues to attract international capital, family offices, and high-net-worth investors.

WealthTech and AI: How digital platforms and AI-powered advisory are changing wealth management and client engagement.

The Greater Bay Area: Its role in unlocking cross-border investment and new growth opportunities.

Evolving expectations: How wealth managers are adapting as investors become more digital and global, and seek stable, transparent, well-regulated financial centres.

Headquartered in Dubai and serving clients across more than 100 countries, GTCPrime took part in iFX Expo Hong Kong as one of Asia’s leading financial centres continues to draw global attention. Dubai and Hong Kong are both international financial hubs that connect capital, firms, and markets across regions, and the exchange of perspectives in Hong Kong sits naturally alongside GTCPrime’s global outlook.

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