Dmitry Shubov Consulting Advises Southeast Asian Firms on U.S. Expansion Readiness as ASEAN Digital Economy Growth Accelerates

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Southeast Asia’s digital economy continues to expand, more businesses across the region are starting to look seriously at the U.S. as their next growth market. In response, Dmitry Shubov Consulting, a startup consulting firm, has issued a strategic analysis outlining the legal and structural groundwork Southeast Asian technology and service firms should address before expanding into the U.S. The timing follows ASEAN’s 2026 Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) study, which projects the region’s digital economy could reach US$2 trillion by 2030.

For many founders, interest in the U.S. market starts with growth. New customers, stronger partnerships, and a bigger commercial footprint. But making that move successfully usually depends on work happening behind the scenes first. Business structure, contracts, intellectual property, and internal documentation all play a role in whether expansion moves forward smoothly or stalls under pressure.

Dmitry Shubov Consulting works with internationally focused companies on the planning needed to make cross-border growth more practical and less reactive. As more Southeast Asian businesses explore U.S. expansion, the firm is encouraging leadership teams to prepare early by looking closely at entity structure, governance, commercial agreements, and day-to-day operational readiness.

That process may include choosing the right U.S. business structure, clarifying responsibilities between related entities, reviewing customer agreements, organizing IP records, and making sure the company is prepared for banking, diligence, and partnership conversations.

“Many companies feel ready to grow internationally because the demand is there,” said Dmitry Shubov, founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting. “But once expansion starts, it becomes clear very quickly whether the business has the right structure behind it. When that groundwork is done early, companies are usually in a much better position to move with confidence.”

The firm notes that many delays in cross-border expansion are avoidable and often come down to preparation rather than opportunity. With more Southeast Asian companies thinking globally, market-entry readiness is becoming a more important part of growth planning. For more information, visit DmitryShubovConsulting.com.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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