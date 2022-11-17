Grab’s 2% commission hike ‘unreasonable’: Poe

Senator Grace Poe on Wednesday urged concerned agencies to step in and look into the plan of Grab Philippines to impose a 2-percent increase in its commission rate.

Grab PH, a drive and delivery-hailing app, recently announced that it has co-developed a performance-based commission scheme with its driver-partners after months of consultation and forum.

The increase in the commission rate will take effect on Dec. 1, 2022.

At present, Grab takes a maximum commission of 20 percent for each booking.

Poe, in a press statement, said the plan is “unconscionable” particularly when the country is facing economic hardships.

“Every peso that drivers and riders earn comes from hard work poured to bring passengers home or delivery parcels right at our doorsteps,” Poe said.

Instead of reducing their earnings, the lawmaker said the drivers should get more benefits and social protection.

“As vital frontliners in the service sector, riders and drivers have helped keep the local economy going. They, too, long for an easy ride,” she added.

Laban TNVS president Jun De Leon recently said their group was hoping that Grab would defer the planned commission hike because drivers and delivery riders are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic and the frequent oil price hikes.

They also urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to regulate all the commission increases to be imposed by transport network vehicle service companies.

The group threatened to hold a nationwide rally to protest the plan of Grab PH and the continued oil price hike.

In an official statement, Grab PH assured that it remains fully committed to protecting its partners’ income amid challenging economic conditions.

“We continue to engage our community of partners on a shared mission of supporting their families through the livelihood opportunities offered by the Grab platform,” it said.

