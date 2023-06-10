GOV’T TO EXPEDITE IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS OF 453 PROJECTS IN KEDAH

The government has given its assurances to expedite the implementation progress of 453 physical and non-physical development projects in Kedah this year, involving a total allocation of RM1.6 billion.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also the Kedah Development Committee chairman, said that Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, wanted all approved projects to run within the time frame of the financial year.

He said this to reporters after a briefing session on the construction of the design and technology (RBT) workshop at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jabi, here today, which was also attended by Education Minister, Fadhlina Sidek.

On April 29, the media reported that the government allocated high expenditure for Kedah, and the Prime Minister was quoted as saying that RM1.6 billion was allocated this year for the development of Kedah.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the weekly Cabinet meeting had always discussed the process of facilitating and expediting the implementation of projects approved by the government, including the aspect of avoiding bureaucracy.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency