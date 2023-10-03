GOVT LOOKING INTO POTENTIAL OF DEVELOPING MIDSTREAM, DOWNSTREAM INDUSTRIES FOR MINERAL INDUSTRY

The government is examining the potential of developing midstream and downstream industries for the country's mineral industry, said Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said this was to ensure the economic potential of the industries could be fully realised and not only depend on the export of raw minerals.

"Quality investment commitment from the state governments will ensure the industry that is created has a positive impact on the national economy," he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the first meeting of the Mineral Industry Development Coordination Committee (JKPPIM) which was held yesterday.

Nik Nazmi said JKPPIM is a forum to help speed up the decision-making process related to the mineral industry in addition to encouraging the cooperation and coordination between the federal and state governments in the management of mineral issues.

"This committee will also look at the need to implement a national framework for the development of the mineral industry, for example for the extraction of rare earth elements (REE)," he added.

Regarding the JKPPIM yesterday, he said several papers were tabled, including the National Mineral Policy Framework 3 (DMN3) and Potential of Strategic Mineral Resources and Their Contribution as New Wealth.

Several reports were also tabled, including the Audit Report on the Implementation of the pilot Non-Radioactive Rare Earth Element Mining (NR-REE) project in Mukim Kenering, Hulu Perak district, in Perak, as well as the outcome of the Second National Mineral Council meeting last May 8 and the 80th National Land Council last Sept 12.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said that the government would develop a policy to ban the export of rare earth raw materials to prevent exploitation and loss of resources, thus guaranteeing maximum returns for the country

Source: BERNAMA News Agency