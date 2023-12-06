Global Law Firm Nixon Peabody Goes Live with Anaqua’s Comprehensive Suite of IP Management Software and Services

BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology today announced that global law firm Nixon Peabody has gone live on Anaqua’s PATTSY WAVE® platform, as part of a series of measures to further enhance the efficiency of the firm’s growing IP practice.

Anchored in PATTSY WAVE’s state-of-the-art SaaS docketing software, Nixon Peabody is using several of Anaqua’s integrated solutions to manage clients’ IP, including Anaqua’s connectivity solution, Echo, for NetDocuments integration; patent search and analytics via AcclaimIP ; AI-enhanced autonomous time capture using WiseTime®; Rowan Patents for patent drafting; and Anaqua Services for patent and trademark renewals.

With more than 700 attorneys collaborating across offices in the U.S. and major European and Asian commercial centers, Nixon Peabody is one of the world’s largest law firms. The firm has a prominent and expanding intellectual property practice.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

About Nixon Peabody LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP is recognized as a Global 100 law firm – one of the largest in the world. With more than 700 attorneys collaborating across major practice areas across the U.S. and in European and Asian commercial centers, the firm’s size, diversity, and advanced technological resources enable it to offer comprehensive legal services to individuals and organizations of all sizes in local, state, national, and international matters. Nixon Peabody’s clients range from Fortune 50 corporations to global banking and finance institutions, name-brand retailers, emerging entrepreneurs, and world-class research institutions.

