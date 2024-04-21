Latest News

Giambattista Valli ทำให้บาร์เซโลน่าตื่นตาตื่นใจใน Bridal Night

บาร์เซโลนา สเปน, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — แฟชั่นโชว์สุดพิเศษของ Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week ดึงดูดแขกกว่า 450 คนเมื่อคืนนี้ ซึ่งเพลิดเพลินกับการแสดงที่ไม่เหมือนใครในอาคารเก่าแก่ของ Llotja de Mar ไมซอนของ Giambattista Valli เฉลิมฉลองให้กับการเปิดตัวคอลเลกชันเจ้าสาวบนรันเวย์ใน Bridal Night ซึ่งเป็นงานกาลาตอนเย็นของงานที่ Fira de Barcelona จัดขึ้นโดยได้รับการสนับสนุนจากกระทรวงธุรกิจและแรงงานแห่งแคว้นคาตาลัน

ในการแสดงสุดพิเศษ ผลงานสร้างสรรค์ 30 ชิ้นของ Giambattista Valli เปล่งประกายด้วยแสงในตัวมันเอง นี่คือจุดสุดยอดของภาพเงา ซึ่งแสดงถึงนิทรรศการที่ครอบคลุมเกี่ยวกับแนวคิดชุดเจ้าสาวร่วมสมัยของ Mr. Valli โดยเชิญชวนให้ผู้ชมร่วมเป็นสักขีพยานในการแสดงวิสัยทัศน์ของเขา ซึ่งตีความเป็นงานนำเสนอที่รวบรวมแก่นแท้ของความเป็นปัจเจกบุคคล การแบ่งปันความฝัน การเฉลิมฉลอง และความรัก

แฟชั่นโชว์ประกอบด้วยชุดสิบชุดจาก “คอลเลกชันความรัก” ครั้งที่สามภาพเงาสิบแบบอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์จาก “คอลเลกชันความรัก” ครั้งแรกและครั้งที่สอง และผลงานการสร้างสรรค์ฮิวเต คูทัวร์ สิบชิ้น ซึ่งสร้างแรงบันดาลใจในความยิ่งใหญ่และความชำนาญของแอเทอเลียร์ โดยโดดเด่นกว่าพิธีแต่งงานแบบคลาสสิก และมุ่งเน้นไปที่ความสำคัญของอารมณ์ความรู้สึกของ “ช่วงเวลา” และความสุขของการเฉลิมฉลอง เมื่อผสมผสานกับความงดงามและความเป็นเลิศของไมซอน ชุดของ Valli โดดเด่นด้วยแนวคิดร่วมสมัย ไม่ว่าจะผ่านเส้นสายที่สะอาดตา ปริมาณที่ไม่อาจลืมเลือน หรือรายละเอียดที่ไม่คาดคิด ซึ่งได้รับแรงบันดาลใจจากบุคลิกของกลุ่มใหม่ในจินตนาการ นั่นคือเพื่อนของ Mr. Valli การผสมผสานระหว่างความคลาสสิกและความทันสมัยดึงดูดใจเจ้าสาวทั่วโลกที่กำลังมองหาชุดแต่งงานที่มีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะตัว ในสไตล์ Valli ล้วนๆ และเชื่อมโยงกับเรื่องราวส่วนตัวของพวกเธอเอง

นักออกแบบชื่อดังรู้สึกยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหลังจบการแสดง และกล่าวว่า “ฉันเลือกบาร์เซโลนาและ Bridal Fashion Week สำหรับการเปิดตัวคอลเลกชันความรัก 3 ของฉัน เพราะเป็นงานที่ดึงดูดผู้ชมที่หลากหลาย ทั้งผู้ชื่นชอบแฟชั่น นักออกแบบ ผู้ซื้อ และสื่อจากทั่วทุกมุมโลก และทำให้ฉันมองเห็นทั่วโลกและมีโอกาสประสบความสำเร็จสูงสุด” เขากล่าวเสริมว่า “นอกจากนี้ บรรยากาศโรแมนติกและความเป็นสากลของบาร์เซโลนายังเข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัวกับธีมคอลเลกชันของฉัน ซึ่งเฉลิมฉลองความรักและความโรแมนติก

งาน Barcelona Bridal Night มีผู้ชมที่หรูหราและอยู่แถวหน้า รวมถึงสาวไอที นางแบบ และไอคอนแฟชั่นระดับนานาชาติ Olivia Palermo, นางแบบและเคาน์เตส Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck, สไตลิสต์และดีไซเนอร์ Pelayo Diaz, นักแสดงหญิง Hiba Abouk, นักแสดงหญิงและนางแบบ Blanca Romero, นางแบบ Marco Llorente และพิธีกรรายการทีวีและนักแสดง Marta Torné รวมถึงบุคคลอื่น ๆ มากมาย

