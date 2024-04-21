บาร์เซโลนา สเปน, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — แฟชั่นโชว์สุดพิเศษของ Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week ดึงดูดแขกกว่า 450 คนเมื่อคืนนี้ ซึ่งเพลิดเพลินกับการแสดงที่ไม่เหมือนใครในอาคารเก่าแก่ของ Llotja de Mar ไมซอนของ Giambattista Valli เฉลิมฉลองให้กับการเปิดตัวคอลเลกชันเจ้าสาวบนรันเวย์ใน Bridal Night ซึ่งเป็นงานกาลาตอนเย็นของงานที่ Fira de Barcelona จัดขึ้นโดยได้รับการสนับสนุนจากกระทรวงธุรกิจและแรงงานแห่งแคว้นคาตาลัน
