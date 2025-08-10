Galvez Welcomes Marcos’ Assurance on Bangsamoro Polls

Manila: Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. has welcomed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s assurance that the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will proceed as scheduled on October 13. Galvez emphasized that a failure to hold the Bangsamoro polls is not an option.

According to Philippines News Agency, Galvez stated that the President’s commitment is a significant affirmation of the shared dedication to the Bangsamoro peace process. He noted that Marcos sent a clear message that the national government is determined to ensure the Bangsamoro people have the opportunity to elect their leaders and influence their future.

President Marcos highlighted the critical nature of conducting the BARMM elections as planned, indicating that any failure would represent a major setback in the peace process. These elections, as outlined by Republic Act 12123 signed in February, will transition the region from an appointive to an elected parliamentary government, as part of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

To facilitate the preparation efforts, Marcos is expected to approve a measure to postpone the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections from December 1 to November 2026, allowing the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to concentrate on the upcoming BARMM polls.

Galvez also mentioned that the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) will collaborate with Comelec, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, and the BARMM Information Office. This partnership aims to conduct information, education, and communication campaigns for journalists in Mindanao, enhancing the accuracy and safety of coverage during the landmark elections.