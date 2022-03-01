﻿Full vax proof or negative Covid-19 test required in Sandigan

The Sandiganbayan anti-graft court will implement strict entry policies starting Tuesday when full in-court hearings resume.

All court users must either be fully vaccinated or with negative antigen/reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results before they are allowed entry.

Hearings via videoconferencing may be conducted only in exceptional cases.

“All lawyers, parties, witnesses, and court users who are not fully vaccinated or are unable to adequately present copies of their vaccination cards shall be required to present a laboratory-confirmed or professionally conducted negative antigen or RT-PCR test result taken within a maximum of 48 hours before entry into the Sandiganbayan,” read the administrative order issued by Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang.

The order relaxes the requirement passed in October last year on the submission of antigen test results regardless of vaccination status.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor requested for reconsideration of the previous requirement of antigen testing.

On February 24, the Sandiganbayan en banc voted to lift the requirement provided court users can present copies of their duly issued vaccination and/or booster cards.

Source: Philippines News Agency