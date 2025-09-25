From Smart Manufacturing to the Trust of 8 Million Users: SGMW Highlights Core Competitiveness at the ASEAN Expo

The 22nd ASEAN Expo

LIUZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 22nd ASEAN Expo concluded on September 21, 2025, where SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) presented its Intelligent Island Manufacturing System, New Energy Technology Matrix, and Starlight 730 Right-Hand Drive(RHD) version under the theme of “Wuling Going Global with New Quality.”

At the Expo, SGMW’s globally pioneering I²MS intelligent island-style manufacturing system demonstration model became a focus. Featuring a “static + dynamic” flexible island design, the system breaks away from a century-old assembly line paradigm, achieving a 30% increase in manufacturing efficiency, a 31% reduction in unit costs, and 100% full-lifecycle product data traceability. Also on display, the Guangxi New Energy Vehicle Laboratory—led by a research team headed by 8 academicians and partnered with over 90 universities and enterprises—has established an innovation model of “R&D in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou + integration in Guangxi + application in ASEAN.” This model has already driven the implementation of 6 major technology brands, including the Magic Battery. In addition, SGMW showcased its Wonder Flexible Modular System’s five-star rating safety body, built with 85% high-strength steel and aluminum alloys and 22.5% hot-formed steel, paired with the Magic Battery’s five “zero” safety features. Through extreme validations such as remaining fireproof under live gunfire, the company underscored its commitment to safety, true to its philosophy: “Wuling build whatever the people need.”

SGMW’s I²MS Intelligent Island-Style Manufacturing System

As the market leader of China’s MPV, with cumulative MPV sales exceeding 8 million units and global new energy vehicle sales surpassing 3 million units, SGMW officially announced that a next-generation MPV for the people—the Starlight 730 Right-Hand Drive(RHD) version—will enter the Indonesian market in the 4th quarter of 2025 named Cortez Darion. Equipped with dual powertrain options, electric sliding doors, and a 2,910 mm wheelbase, the model offers versatile multi-scenario adaptability, setting a benchmark for Chinese independent brands expanding overseas with advanced technologies.

The Starlight 730 Right-Hand Drive(RHD) version

In SGMW ASEAN market expansion plan, the Bingo EV (named Binguo EV in Indonesia market) serves as its flagship model. Since its launch in China in 2023, the vehicle has gained the favor of over 550,000 users and was subsequently introduced in Indonesia and Thailand in 2024. In December 2025, the Bingo EV will also officially launch in Malaysia. In partnership with Tan Chong Moto Group (TQ), Wuling aims to offer consumers more personalized, practical, and cost-effective new EV options.

“ASEAN is the core strategic of SGMW’s market expansion,” said a company representative. “We are committed to serving local users with the best global technologies.” This year’s Expo not only marks a shift in China’s automotive industry from exporting products to exporting technology and standards, but also opens a new chapter in green and intelligent mobility in the ASEAN region. As a key hub connecting the Asia-Pacific markets, ASEAN has become SGMW’s core base for building a full-value-chain model encompassing R&D, manufacturing, and sales through its Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand(IMT) integration strategy. It is driving SGMW’s evolution from single-model exports to a comprehensive export of technology standards and production systems.

Moving forward, SGMW will leverage its Wonder Flexible Modular System (new energy vehicle architecture), Ling Power, and Magic Battery technology platforms to continuously strengthen technological capabilities in the ASEAN market, supporting the region’s new energy industry in becoming a global demonstration hub.

