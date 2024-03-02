Bangkok, Buddhists Flowing in worship "Buddha's relics - Phra Arahant's relics" enshrined at Sanam Luang continuously throughout the day There are approximately 200,000 people/day who come to pay homage and tomorrow is the last day open. After opening for the public to join in worship 'The relics of the Lord Buddha and the relics of the Arahants of Sariputra and Moggallana' which are the original ones discovered in an ancient stupa Kapilavastu City and Sanchi city India temporarily enshrined in Thailand for the first time in history On the occasion of the auspicious ceremony to celebrate His Majesty the King's 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary, 28 July 2024, at Sanam Luang Ceremony. From February 24 onwards, today is the second last day to be enshrined at Sanam Luang. People still show interest in coming to worship in large numbers. It has been opened for the public to worship from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. until tomorrow, which is the last day. In the past There are people from Bangkok and surrounding areas who come to pay homage. 'The relics of the Lord Buddha and the relics of the Arahants of Sariputra and Moggallana' approximately 200,000 people per day. After tomorrow, March 3, it will be enshrined in the regions in three provinces for people to pay homage, including the northern region, between March 5-8, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hor Kham Luang, Royal Park Rajapruek. Chiang Mai Province Northeast Between 10-13 March 2024 time 09.00-20.00 hrs. at Mahawanaram Temple, Ubon Ratchathani Province and the southern region between 15-18 March 2024 time 09.00-20.00 hrs. at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol. Krabi Province After this, a ceremony will be held to invite the Buddha's relics and the Arahant's relics. Delivered back to the Republic of India. Source: Thai News Agency