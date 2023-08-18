FIRST SELFIE FROM BROTHER BEFORE PLANE CRASHES – SISTER

A passenger in the plane that crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor yesterday, was said to have acted strange by sending his selfies onboard the flight to family members.

Norsyahirah Omar, 29, said taking selfies and then sending them was something his brother, Commander (Rtd) Shaharul Amir Omar, 49, one of the victims killed in the crash, had never done before.

"He had never shared his selfies, but only sent photos of the places he visited to the family WhatsApp group.

“He must have been very excited to be on the flight, which was not his usual self, and told us how happy he was to be on the flight, and said that it was a treat from his boss. He sent so many selfies during the flight ...Maybe he knew that he was leaving us,” she said when met at her brother’s residence in Seri Manjung here today.

Norsyahirah, who is the youngest of six siblings, said the family was shocked when they saw a viral video of the plane crash and attempted to contact Shaharul Amir, but failed to do so.

She described Shaharul Amir, who was a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) retiree, as a responsible son and brother.

“After our father died in 2010, he was the one who took care of our needs,” she added.

She said her brother left a wife and four children, aged 12 to 19 years.

At the moment, the family is still waiting for a decision on whether the human remains of the plane crash victims would be buried together in one grave in Selangor, she added.

Yesterday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane crashed on Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina, killing 10 individuals including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

Eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light aircraft, while the other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by the crash site.

The ill-fated aircraft was on its way from Langkawi to Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48 pm.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency