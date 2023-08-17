Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology Innovators Honored in 6th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced the winners of its sixth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in marketing technology solutions across the globe.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more.

“With the surge in digital channels, increasingly complex hybrid online-offline journeys, as well as heightened customer expectations, today’s marketers need a broad understanding of the most effective ways to reach consumers and customers in the moments that matter,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is designed to do just that – highlighting the industry’s most innovative tools that empower brands to create and deliver dynamic customer experiences. We extend our sincerest congratulations to our 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the MarTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

The 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Industry Leadership

Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution: Brightcove

Best MarTech No-Code Solution: Pixis

Best Marketing Attribution Solution: Quotient

Best Team Collaboration Software: Wrike

Best Overall MarTech Solution: Integrate

Best Overall MarTech Company: impact.com

Marketing Automation

Best SMB Marketing Automation Platform: Dotdigital

Best Enterprise Marketing Automation Platform: Celebrus

Best Marketing Performance Management Solution: Kepler

Marketing Automation Innovation Award: Blueshift

Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform: Bloomreach

Content Marketing

Best Marketing Resource Management Platform: Xpressdocs

Best Overall Content Marketing Company: Optimizely

Event Management

Best Overall Event Management Platform: Cvent

Event Management Innovation Award: WooCommerce

Best Overall Event Management Solution Provider: OpenExchange

Website

Best Overall Website Building Platform: Pantheon Systems

Best E-Commerce Web Platform: Web.com

Best Overall Web Content Management Solution: Progress Sitefinity

CRM

Best SMB CRM Solution: Thryv

Best Enterprise CRM Solution: Zeta Global

Best Overall CRM Solution: Total Expert

Conversion Optimization

Best Campaign Landing Page Platform: Folloze

Best Overall Conversion Optimization Solution: Bluecore

Email Marketing

Best B2B Email Marketing Solution: GetResponse

Best Overall Email Marketing Company: Marigold

Video Marketing

Best Video Hosting Solution: Wistia

Best Live Video Marketing Solution: CommentSold

Best Overall Video Marketing Company: Vimeo

Search Engine Marketing

Best SEO Platform: Rio SEO

Best Overall SEM Solution: Centerfield

AdTech

Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award: AdTheorent Health

Best Geolocation Platform: GroundTruth

Best Display Advertising Platform: EXADS

Best Advertising Measurement Platform: fullthrottle.ai

Best Ad Analytics Solution: Confiant

Best Digital Ad Network: Perform[cb]

AdTech Innovation Award: 33Across

Best Overall AdTech Company: Kargo

SalesTech

Best Price Optimization Solution: Pricefx

Best SMB Sales Enablement Software: Owler, a Meltwater offering

Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software: Outreach

SalesTech Innovation Award: Zilliant

Social Media

Best Social Listening Solution: Hootsuite

Best Overall Social Media Management Platform: Khoros

Public Relations

Best Media Monitoring Solution: Meltwater

Best Press Release Distribution Company: GlobeNewswire

Best Media Outreach Platform: PRophet

Influencer Marketing

Influencer Marketing Innovation Award: Emplifi

Best Influencer Marketing Company: IZEA Worldwide

Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing Innovation Award: AdAdapted

Best Mobile Marketing Platform: InMarket

Data, Analytics & Intelligence Tools

Best Contact Database Solution: Enformion

Best Customer Data Platform: Lexer

Best Marketing Insights Platform: Zappi

Customer Experience

Best Customer Experience Management Platform: Brevo

Customer Experience Innovator of the Year: Hero Digital

Performance Marketing

Performance Marketing Innovation Award: Rakuten Advertising

Best Performance Marketing Company: Skai

Account Based Marketing

Best Account Based Marketing Platform: 6sense

