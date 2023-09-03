FELDA PERASU SETTLER ALLEGES WILD ELEPHANT DAMAGED CROPS

Felda Perasu settlers here are feeling uneasy after allegedly sighting a wild elephant in their area which has been apparently damaging their crops since last Thursday.

A settler, Sukri Solanuddin, 36, claimed that in the latest incident, a tusker had damaged the banana plants and coconut trees at the side of his house.

“We returned from Gua Musang after National Day celebrations last Wednesday.

“ We heard noises at 1 am and the loud sound of zinc being stepped on by the animal. The next morning we saw the damage to the banana plants and coconut trees which were planted about two metres from the house.

“I am worried about the safety of my family,” he said when met by reporters at Felda Perasu, yesterday.

Settler Mat Yunus Majid, 67, said the human-wildlife conflict has been ongoing for the past three years and claimed the people there have suffered a lot of losses.

“We hope the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will take more aggressive action to chase away the wild animals to ensure the safety of the residents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Perhilitan Director Mohamad Hafid Rohani, when contacted today, said the department has received a report on the latest incident and will be investigating it today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency