FAMA TARGETS 14 NEW FARMERS’ MARKETS THIS YEAR

The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) aims to open 14 new farmers' markets across the country this year.

FAMA acting director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri said so far, five new farmer's markets have been opened to the public after studies from all aspects were carried out.

“Before we open new outlets, FAMA will conduct a market study that takes into account population density, the number of nearby supermarkets, purchasing power and approval from the local authorities.

“Besides these, it also depends on the budget and site suitability. So far there are 250 farmer's markets throughout the country," he told reporters after the handover ceremony of marketing equipment for Terengganu entrepreneurs at the Terengganu FAMA office here today.

A total of 12 entrepreneurs received aid in various forms including the Young Agropreneur Grant and machinery amounting to RM200,000.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid said FAMA also always provides opportunities for entrepreneurs or farmers to market their products at the agency's facilities.

He said FAMA has various marketing methods including outlets, farmer's markets, permanent farmer's market, online agro bazaars and effective strategic marketing partners and strategies that can be adapted to any form of business.

“Opportunities for farmers or entrepreneurs to market their products are always open. It doesn't matter whether it's the dry or rainy season.

“They can meet us and we will advise the types of marketing programmes suitable for them,” he said at the event that was also attended by Terengganu FAMA director Nukman Hashim.

In addition, he said farmers or entrepreneurs can also use FAMA's cold room services at 40 operational centres to store excess stock at reasonable rental rates.

